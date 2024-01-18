en English
Inverness City Schools to Reopen Amidst Severe Weather Crisis

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:04 am EST | Updated: Jan 19, 2024 at 3:39 am EST
Inverness City Schools to Reopen Amidst Severe Weather Crisis

Scotland’s Inverness city schools are set to reopen amidst a severe weather crisis that had forced them to shut down. The reopening includes all city schools, while certain schools in remote areas continue to remain closed. The schools that will be operating with late openings include Cauldeen Primary, Kinmylies Primary, St Joseph’s Primary and Nursery, and Dochgarroch Primary. Meanwhile, Inverness Royal Academy, Culloden Academy, Millburn Academy, Inverness High School, and Glen Urquhart High School will operate normally. Charleston Academy, too, will reopen, albeit with a delayed start time of 9:30 am, and the preliminary exams scheduled for the day have been cancelled due to the weather disruption.

An Arctic Chill Grips Inverness

The city of Inverness, along with the rest of Scotland, has been grappling with severe weather, with the Met Office issuing an amber snow warning. The freezing conditions, with temperatures dropping as low as -14C in the Scottish Highlands, have led to power cuts and communities being cut off. The cold spell is expected to last for several days before potentially disruptive stormy weather arrives over the weekend.

Impact on Transport Services

The adverse weather has led to widespread disruption of transport services. National Rail and ScotRail have warned of potential disruptions to train journeys due to the wintry weather. The severe weather also led to the suspension of bus services across Inverness, Aviemore, Orkney, and Skye due to road conditions. However, Stagecoach, the local bus operator, has reported that all town buses have left the depot with only minor delays across the network.

Continued Warnings and Disruption

The Met Office has issued fresh amber alerts covering the Scottish Highlands for snow, with blizzard-like conditions expected to cause power cuts, mobile phone coverage disruptions, and travel delays. The disruption was caused by a cold plunge of Arctic air moving south across the country, making temperatures 5-6 degrees lower than usual. Several schools in the north of Scotland, including Aberdeenshire, Highlands, Moray, and Shetland, have been closed due to heavy snowfall and icy conditions.

author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to get certified by some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

