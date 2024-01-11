en English
Education

International Summer Programs: Opportunities and Requirements for Global Students

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:47 am EST
Replete with opportunities for self-development, academic readiness, and career strategizing, Summer Programs are turning heads in the world of education. These programs, which typically last from one to ten weeks, are offered by a myriad of institutions including universities, external companies, and boarding schools. They combine rigorous academics with sports, extracurricular activities, and excursions, thereby offering students a holistic educational experience.

Building Skills, Enhancing Resumes

According to Namita Mehta, President at The Red Pen, these summer programs not only enhance students’ communication skills and confidence but also provide a preview of college life. They add the invaluable element of international exposure to students’ resumes, giving them an edge in the increasingly competitive world of academia and employment.

The Cost Factor

The cost of these programs, however, varies by location. Programs in the US and UK come with a heftier price tag, ranging from approximately INR 3 to 5 lakhs. In India, the cost is significantly lower, ranging from INR 5,000 to 2,00,000. However, these figures are not all-inclusive. Additional expenses may encompass accommodation, travel, course materials, and food. Some programs offer early application discounts, easing the financial burden on eager learners.

Visa Requirements: A Varied Landscape

Visa requirements differ from country to country and depend on the length of the program. For instance, the US requires Form I-20 and proof of financial capability. The UK, on the other hand, demands a Short-term Study visa with a Confirmation of Acceptance for Studies (CAS). European countries generally require proof of enrollment and financial capability. Navigating these requirements can be daunting, but the rewards of these programs make it worthwhile.

Exploring the Landscape of Summer Programs

In January 2024, The Red Pen will host a Summer Programs Fair, showcasing a variety of international summer programs. These range from hospitality and events management at Sommet Education’s renowned institutions, Glion and Les Roches, to academic courses at prestigious universities like Oxford, Cambridge, and London. Others focus on leadership, entrepreneurship, college credit opportunities, sports training, and independent research, catering to a wide spectrum of interests and age groups. This highlights the diversity and flexibility of summer programs, making them an attractive option for students worldwide.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

