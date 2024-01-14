International Review in Physical Chemistry Expands Editorial Team: Invites Leading Physical Chemists to Apply

In an exciting development in the realm of scientific journalism, the International Review in Physical Chemistry, a distinguished journal in the field, announced its plans to enhance its editorial team. Launched in the early 80s by a trio of esteemed scientists – David Buckingham, John Meurig Thomas, and Brian Thrush, the journal has had its editorial baton passed to several capable hands. The most recent addition to this lineage was Jan Verlet in 2018.

A Novel Approach and a Stellar Impact

Boasting an impressive impact factor of 7.48, the journal has carved its unique niche by inviting top-tier researchers to review their own work. This ingenious format has allowed for a more comprehensive assembly of multiple research pieces, thereby offering a broader context. As it stands, the International Review in Physical Chemistry aims to diversify its content, faithfully adhering to its foundational principles while expanding its purview to encompass all facets of physical chemistry.

Seeking the Best in the Field

In pursuit of this objective, the journal is on the hunt for accomplished physical chemists who are at the helm of independent research groups, have a strong portfolio of high-quality scientific publications, and have garnered international recognition with an h-index of 25 or above. With a strong inclination towards fostering diversity, the journal is particularly welcoming applications from groups that are underrepresented in the field.

Roles and Responsibilities

The chosen editors will have a range of responsibilities, including soliciting reviews, overseeing the stringent peer-review process, making critical publication decisions, and contributing to the strategic development of the journal. Further, the editors will also be charged with promoting the journal and will be compensated based on the number of papers they handle. The tenure of the position lasts for five years, with a potential for renewal based on performance.

The application process, which commences on 1 June 2023, involves submission of a comprehensive CV, a list of publications, and a statement of interest to Prof. Jan Verlet. The final selection will be a collaborative effort between the current editors, the editorial board, and the publisher Taylor & Francis.