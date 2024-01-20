International Day of Education 2024: The Power of Learning for Peace and Development

In the heart of January, the world stands together to celebrate a force of transformation - Education. The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) has marked January 24 as the International Day of Education, a tribute to the power of learning that fosters peace and development. This commemoration reaffirms the global commitment to education as a fundamental human right and a public obligation, with a spotlight on inclusive, equitable quality education as a potent instrument to achieve gender equality and eradicate poverty.

The Shadow of Covid-19 on Education

The Covid-19 pandemic, however, has cast a long, dark shadow over the global educational landscape, intensifying disparities. A staggering number of children and youth, approximately 250 million, found themselves out of school worldwide, and 763 million adults faced the grim reality of illiteracy. The repercussions of the pandemic on education are deeply etched, with up to one in five children in some countries forced to abandon education due to Covid-induced school closures, escalating poverty, child marriage, and child labor.

Learning for Lasting Peace: The Sixth International Day of Education

The theme for the sixth International Day of Education, 'learning for lasting peace,' underscores the critical role education plays in countering violent conflicts, discrimination, racism, xenophobia, and hate speech. UNESCO champions education as a pivotal pillar in promoting peace, human rights, and sustainable development. On this day, UNESCO will spearhead online training for teachers worldwide, equipping them with skills to combat hate speech, while also convening a meeting at the UN Headquarters to deliberate on the indispensable role of education in forging sustainable global peace.

The Human Touch in Education

Amid the whirlwind of technological advancements, the article sheds light on the irreplaceable importance of in-person teaching and the profound value of school experiences in shaping one's future. It calls on the education system to adapt to the digital era, but not at the expense of the human element of teacher-student interaction, a cornerstone for comprehensive learning and development.

In a world often divided by hate speech, the celebration of the International Day of Education 2024 emphasizes the significant role education and teachers play in countering such narratives. It serves as a fervent call to action to secure primary and secondary education for all children and bolster youth engagement in education. As we look forward to this transformative day, we are reminded of the power of education in shaping a peaceful and progressive world.