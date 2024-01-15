Inter-Ministerial Directive Aims to Stabilize Education System

In an effort to maintain the stability of the educational system, district administrations across various regions of a country are implementing an inter-ministerial directive. This directive mandates the continuous operation of kindergartens, primary schools, and community learning centers. It is supported by four key governmental bodies: the Ministry of Civil Service, the Ministry of Economy and Finance, the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sport, and the Ministry of Interior.

The Directive’s Emphasis

The directive emphasizes the need to retain educational personnel by preventing unauthorized transfers within districts. It has been in operation since January, and it stipulates that educators’ salaries will be determined according to the Civil Service Ministry’s payroll, and funds provided by the Ministry of Finance. Importantly, payments will be made directly into the designated bank accounts of the educational staff, with no alterations permitted.

Roles of District Administrations

District administrations are tasked with formally acknowledging the receipt of educational personnel and ensuring that their registration adheres to local education and civil service department standards.

Public Reactions

Yong Kim Eng, president of the People’s Centre for Development and Peace, expressed support for the move. He highlighted that local management of educational staff promotes autonomy and resource mobilization, both essential for supporting the education sector. Meanwhile, Chhort Bunthong of the Royal Academy of Cambodia commented that the issuance of the directive possibly arises from previous difficulties in managing and disbursing salaries, demonstrating that the issue has garnered attention from leadership.