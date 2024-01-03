Integem Unveils Holographic AR Art Camps for Next-Gen Digital Artists

Integem, an avant-garde education company, has recently declared the launch of its Holographic AR Art Camps for budding digital artists. These camps, designed to marry artistry with state-of-the-art technology like artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR), are open to students from kindergarten through 12th grade.

Immersive Learning with Holographic AR

The camps are divided into four age-appropriate groups, each offering a weeklong program that enables participants to not just create but live their creations in real-time, thanks to Holographic AR technology. The intention is to offer a one-of-a-kind interactive experience where students can design characters, environments, and engage in storytelling within their art. The company stresses that no prior understanding in art, design, or computing is necessary for these camps.

Accredited Programs and Collaborative Learning

These programs are accredited by the Accrediting Commission for Schools, Western Association of Schools and Colleges (ACS WASC), a testament to their compliance with high-quality educational standards recognized both in the USA and internationally. The curriculum incorporates traditional art principles in conjunction with AI technology, touting a holistic learning approach that goes beyond conventional art forms.

Integem’s camps lay emphasis on fostering a sense of community, collaboration, and interactive learning. Activities are designed to encourage students to work together and learn from each other.

Enrollment and Certification

Enrollment is currently underway, with an expected 30,000 students from over 20 countries set to participate both in-person and virtually. As an NVIDIA AI Training Partner, Integem provides students the opportunity to earn NVIDIA AI Certificates. Interested individuals can register by visiting camp.integem.com.

Integem positions itself as an educational pathfinder with the goal to motivate and equip the next generation of innovators by amalgamating AR, AI, and digital art into transformative learning experiences.