Instructure Calls for Open Conference: A Dialogue on Educational Tech

Instructure, the technology company paving the way for enhanced student success and teaching efficacy, has extended an open invitation for a forthcoming conference call. With its primary domain of operations encompassing educational technology, the firm stands as the force behind the successful Canvas Learning Management System (LMS).

Conference Call Details

Aspiring participants can join the dialogue through two primary channels. They may either register via a link provided by the company or dial into the call. Domestic callers can reach out using the toll-free number 1-888-330-2384, while international callers should use 1-240-789-2701. In both instances, the conference code 1348899 must be used.

The conference is slated to commence shortly, but access to the call will be available ten minutes prior, ensuring participants have ample time to join.

Beyond the Call: Additional Features

Simultaneously, a live audio webcast will be run on Instructure's investor relations website under the 'Events & Presentations' section. This feature aims to make the conference call accessible to a wider audience.

Once the call concludes, a replay will be made available for those who missed it or wish to revisit the discussion. This can be found both on the investor relations website and via telephone. The same conference code is to be used for the telephone replay, with domestic and international callers using the numbers 1-800-770-2030 and 1-647-362-9199, respectively.

Canvas LMS: A Brief Overview

The Instructure Learning Platform includes the Canvas LMS and a slew of other educational tools, servicing millions of educators and students around the globe. The Canvas LMS is a robust online learning management system, favored by many for its simplicity, reliability, and extensive range of features. This virtual platform has been instrumental in transforming the world of educational technology, providing a comprehensive, user-friendly solution for both educators and students. Further details about the company and its offerings can be found on their website, www.instructure.com.