Innovative Funding Transforms Old Hut into STEM Hub at Alderman Peel High School

Alderman Peel High School in Wells is on the brink of revolutionizing its approach to science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education. A once overlooked groundsman's hut is set to become a vibrant center for aspiring scientists and engineers, thanks to a successful funding bid and community support.

From Storage to STEM Sanctuary

Design and technology teacher and STEM coordinator, Amanda Moffat, has spearheaded the transformation, securing the necessary funding to repurpose the hut into an eco-friendly resource center. The upgrade will include the installation of solar panels to power heating and lighting, reducing the school's carbon footprint while providing a dedicated space for the school's popular STEM club and its activities. This initiative not only reflects the school's commitment to sustainable practices but also aims to foster a love for STEM subjects among its students.

Recognizing Excellence and Expanding Horizons

The STEM club at Alderman Peel has not gone unnoticed, having recently been awarded a gold award from the National STEM Learning Centre for its efforts in promoting STEM skills and careers. This accolade, presented by Lord Leicester, Thomas Coke, underscores the significant impact of the club's work, including the successful design, building, and racing of two F24 Greenpower electric kit cars. With the new resource center, the club plans to extend its reach, inviting local primary students to join in building another Greenpower Goblin electric kit car, thus inspiring the next generation of engineers and designers.

Community Support Fuels Innovation

The project's success can be attributed to the generous support from the Norfolk Community Foundation through the JP Blanch Fund and Dudgeon Community Funds, alongside contributions from local sponsors such as Wells Carnival, Holkham Estate, and weekly mentorship from Scillitoe Bros Garage. This collective effort not only underscores the community's investment in its youth but also sets a precedent for how schools can innovate with limited resources. With the new STEM center, Alderman Peel High School is poised to become a beacon of STEM education in the region, cultivating the minds that will drive tomorrow's technological advancements.

As Alderman Peel High School looks forward to the completion of its STEM resource center, it stands as a testament to what can be achieved when a community comes together to invest in its future. The transformation of a simple groundsman's hut into a hub of innovation and learning signifies a step forward in the school's mission to nurture the scientists, engineers, and problem-solvers of tomorrow.