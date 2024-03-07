Innovative Educational Strategies Unveiled at Abu Dhabi Conference to Preserve National Identity

At the heart of Abu Dhabi, the second edition of the TRENDS International Education Conference brought together educators, policymakers, and researchers, emphasizing the urgent need for innovative educational policies.

This gathering, themed "Education and Identity in the Digital Age...Proposed Strategies for Preserving Identity and Shaping Youth Behaviours," served as a platform to discuss the pivotal role of education in maintaining national identity amidst the challenges of the digital revolution.

Urgent Call for Educational Innovation

The conference underscored education as the cornerstone of national identity, advocating for a strengthened educational framework that upholds societal values and traditions. Fahad Al Mahri, the Head of Trends Dubai Office, delivered the final recommendations, stressing the importance of modernizing educational systems. These systems are envisioned to not only prepare students for the knowledge economy but also to instill a deep-rooted sense of national belonging through the promotion of the Arabic language and national values.

Embracing Digital Transformation

Digital transformation in education was a key focus, with discussions revolving around leveraging technology to enhance learning experiences. Mohammed bin Mubarak Juma, Minister of Education in the Kingdom of Bahrain, highlighted the essential role of parents in this digital educational landscape. The conference also saw the launch of "TRENDS AR," a pioneering artificial intelligence project by TRENDS Research and Advisory, aiming to revolutionize the way educational content is accessed through augmented reality.

Addressing Challenges and Opportunities

The debate on education and identity spanned various dimensions, including the threats to national identity from cultural and intellectual imports. Panelists discussed the need for a strong national culture to counter these challenges. Additionally, the role of artificial intelligence and digital identity in shaping education was explored, emphasizing the need for national strategies in AI education and training. The conference highlighted technology's potential in reinforcing national identity through e-learning platforms that integrate cultural and historical content.

As the conference concluded, the discussions and recommendations pointed towards a future where education not only imparts knowledge but also plays a crucial role in preserving national identity and values. By embracing innovative technologies and methodologies, the aim is to foster a generation that is not only academically proficient but also deeply connected to its cultural roots, ready to navigate the complexities of the digital age.