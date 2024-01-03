en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Industry Veterans’ Key Advice for a Successful Career in Commercial Real Estate

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:34 am EST
Industry Veterans’ Key Advice for a Successful Career in Commercial Real Estate

In the vast and dynamic landscape of the commercial real estate (CRE) industry, a trio of experts have shared their insights to guide those starting their journey. Dave Ebeling, Shekar Narasimhan, and Ryan Severino, each eminent in their respective niches, delineate a roadmap for success in CRE, emphasizing the pillars of networking, continuous learning, and finding one’s passion.

Unlocking Wisdom from the Industry Veterans

Owner of Ebeling Communications, Dave Ebeling, underscores the importance of networking and continuous learning. He advocates for being physically present in an office or on a project site, arguing that it is the optimal way to garner knowledge from a variety of sources. Ebeling also encourages individuals to discover their passion within the multitude of CRE specialties, asserting that this is the key to long-term satisfaction and success.

Unearthing the Value of Mentorship and Patience

Meanwhile, Shekar Narasimhan, Managing Partner at Beekman Advisors, advises newcomers to embark on a methodical search for a mentor. This, he believes, can provide invaluable guidance in navigating the many facets of the industry, including finance, sales, underwriting, and asset management. Narasimhan emphasizes the importance of patience, reminding that rewarding success in the industry is often the result of time and consistent effort.

The Imperative of Lifelong Learning

Ryan Severino, Chief Economist & Head of U.S. Research at BGO, reiterates the significance of being a lifelong learner. In a world that is swiftly changing, he stresses the need for unceasing curiosity and inquisitiveness. Complacency, he cautions, is a dangerous pitfall to avoid. Severino’s advice hammers home the message that education, exploration, and networking are fundamental to a successful career in CRE.

While the pathway to success in commercial real estate may seem daunting, the insights of these industry veterans offer a tangible roadmap. Their advice underscores the importance of curiosity, passion, patience, and a robust network—elements that, when combined, can pave the way to a rewarding career in the expansive realm of CRE.

0
Education
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Bedford High School Gripped by Tragedy: Sophomore Student on Life Support Following Car Accident

By BNN Correspondents

Wausau Community United: The Winter Recess Project Warms Students

By BNN Correspondents

Arizona Legislature Reconvenes: Decisions Await on Education, Resources, and Child Safety

By BNN Correspondents

University of Wisconsin-Madison Boosts Organic Farming Research with Conference Funding

By Shivani Chauhan

Colleges Lacking Policies for AI Use in Admissions, Reveals Kaplan Sur ...
@Education · 8 mins
Colleges Lacking Policies for AI Use in Admissions, Reveals Kaplan Sur ...
heart comment 0
Czech Universities to Fortify Security Measures in Wake of Tragic Shooting

By BNN Correspondents

Czech Universities to Fortify Security Measures in Wake of Tragic Shooting
California’s Nurse Shortage: Private Nursing Colleges Stepping Up

By BNN Correspondents

California's Nurse Shortage: Private Nursing Colleges Stepping Up
AcademicInfluence.com Unveils the 15 Safest Colleges in America

By Justice Nwafor

AcademicInfluence.com Unveils the 15 Safest Colleges in America
California’s Nursing Shortage Spurs Shift to Pricier Private Colleges

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

California's Nursing Shortage Spurs Shift to Pricier Private Colleges
Latest Headlines
World News
Capital Blue Cross Aids Food Insecurity Fight with Notable Donations
25 seconds
Capital Blue Cross Aids Food Insecurity Fight with Notable Donations
Wichita Police Introduce Sensory Kits for Autism Outreach
47 seconds
Wichita Police Introduce Sensory Kits for Autism Outreach
Trump, Traditional Polling, and the 2024 Election: A Republican Dilemma
1 min
Trump, Traditional Polling, and the 2024 Election: A Republican Dilemma
Former Fulham Star Kay Voser Reveals Personal Struggles with Addiction and Mental Health
2 mins
Former Fulham Star Kay Voser Reveals Personal Struggles with Addiction and Mental Health
Boot Tan Fest 2024: A Celebration of Women and Winter Sports at Sunlight Mountain
2 mins
Boot Tan Fest 2024: A Celebration of Women and Winter Sports at Sunlight Mountain
Daniel Garcia Triumphs at AEW Worlds End, Eyes Key Contract Year
2 mins
Daniel Garcia Triumphs at AEW Worlds End, Eyes Key Contract Year
Robert Kubica: From F1 Highs and Lows to the World Endurance Championship
2 mins
Robert Kubica: From F1 Highs and Lows to the World Endurance Championship
Unmasking the 'Ghost Budget': The Hidden Cost of U.S. Wars Post 9/11
3 mins
Unmasking the 'Ghost Budget': The Hidden Cost of U.S. Wars Post 9/11
Vietnam Reviews and Sets Goals for People-to-People Diplomacy
4 mins
Vietnam Reviews and Sets Goals for People-to-People Diplomacy
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
6 mins
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
20 mins
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
4 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
4 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
5 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
6 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
7 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
7 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
10 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app