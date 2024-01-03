Industry Veterans’ Key Advice for a Successful Career in Commercial Real Estate

In the vast and dynamic landscape of the commercial real estate (CRE) industry, a trio of experts have shared their insights to guide those starting their journey. Dave Ebeling, Shekar Narasimhan, and Ryan Severino, each eminent in their respective niches, delineate a roadmap for success in CRE, emphasizing the pillars of networking, continuous learning, and finding one’s passion.

Unlocking Wisdom from the Industry Veterans

Owner of Ebeling Communications, Dave Ebeling, underscores the importance of networking and continuous learning. He advocates for being physically present in an office or on a project site, arguing that it is the optimal way to garner knowledge from a variety of sources. Ebeling also encourages individuals to discover their passion within the multitude of CRE specialties, asserting that this is the key to long-term satisfaction and success.

Unearthing the Value of Mentorship and Patience

Meanwhile, Shekar Narasimhan, Managing Partner at Beekman Advisors, advises newcomers to embark on a methodical search for a mentor. This, he believes, can provide invaluable guidance in navigating the many facets of the industry, including finance, sales, underwriting, and asset management. Narasimhan emphasizes the importance of patience, reminding that rewarding success in the industry is often the result of time and consistent effort.

The Imperative of Lifelong Learning

Ryan Severino, Chief Economist & Head of U.S. Research at BGO, reiterates the significance of being a lifelong learner. In a world that is swiftly changing, he stresses the need for unceasing curiosity and inquisitiveness. Complacency, he cautions, is a dangerous pitfall to avoid. Severino’s advice hammers home the message that education, exploration, and networking are fundamental to a successful career in CRE.

While the pathway to success in commercial real estate may seem daunting, the insights of these industry veterans offer a tangible roadmap. Their advice underscores the importance of curiosity, passion, patience, and a robust network—elements that, when combined, can pave the way to a rewarding career in the expansive realm of CRE.