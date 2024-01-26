Indiana's Fight Against Summer Hunger: Expand the Summer Food Service Program

The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) is rallying schools and community organizations to participate in the 2024 Summer Food Service Program, a vital initiative designed to bridge the gap in food accessibility for children in rural areas during the summer months. The IDOE's objective is to broaden the program's reach and ensure that no child is left without adequate nutrition when school meal services are not available.

Facilitating Access to Nutritious Meals

The Summer Food Service Program reimburses local sponsors for offering nutritious, free meals and snacks to individuals 18 years old and under. A range of public and private nonprofit groups, including local governments, summer camps, religious organizations, and recreation centers, are eligible to become sponsors. In addition, these organizations have the opportunity to collaborate with existing sponsors, such as school corporations, to serve more children in need.

Impressive Impact and Continued Growth

In the summer of 2023, approximately 200 sponsors in Indiana participated in the program, collectively distributing nearly 2.5 million meals. Apart from providing much-needed meal services, sponsors often incorporate educational or physical activities into their programs, contributing to the holistic development of the children they serve.

A Nationwide Effort

Established in 1968 and funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the Summer Food Service Program is managed at the state level, ensuring tailored implementation to meet specific regional needs. Organizations wishing to become sponsors must adhere to USDA regulations and are entitled to a fixed reimbursement for each meal served to eligible participants. All children 18 or under can benefit from the program by simply visiting a meal site.

The Indiana Department of Education encourages interested parties to apply before the April 30 deadline. Further details and requirements can be found on the IDOE website, emphasizing the department's commitment to making the summer of 2024 a nourishing one for as many children as possible.