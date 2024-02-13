Indiana University Southeast Celebrates Academic Triumphs with Dean's and Chancellor's Lists

Indiana University Southeast: A Semester of Academic Triumphs

The fall of 2023 marked a semester of academic triumphs for Indiana University Southeast students. On February 13, 2024, the university announced the Dean's and Chancellor's Lists, recognizing the relentless pursuit of knowledge and scholastic excellence.

The Path to Distinction

The road to academic distinction is paved with dedication and perseverance. To be eligible for these esteemed lists, students were required to complete a minimum of 12 graded credit hours. Amongst these high achievers, two groups emerged, each representing a unique pinnacle of scholastic prowess.

Dean's List: A Testament to Academic Excellence

673 students proudly earned a place on the Dean's List, demonstrating an impressive commitment to their studies. These scholars maintained a GPA of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale, showcasing their exceptional ability to balance rigorous coursework with their personal lives.

Chancellor's List: The Epitome of Scholastic Achievement

While the Dean's List showcases remarkable academic achievement, the 273 students named to the Chancellor's List represent the highest echelon of scholarly success. These students not only completed 12 graded credit hours but also achieved the highest academic honors for the semester.

Indiana University Southeast is proud to recognize these students from Jackson County, including individuals from Brownstown, Crothersville, Medora, Norman, and Seymour, for their outstanding accomplishments.

As we celebrate these scholars' hard-earned achievements, it is essential to acknowledge the broader implications of their success. Their commitment to academic excellence is not merely a personal triumph; it is a testament to the transformative power of education and the indomitable human spirit.

In an ever-evolving world, these students' dedication to learning serves as a beacon of hope and a reminder of the boundless potential that lies within each of us. As they continue their academic journeys, Indiana University Southeast remains steadfast in its commitment to nurturing their growth and fostering their success.