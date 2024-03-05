Indiana Endorses Savvas myView Literacy and STEM Programs for K-12 Education, Boosting Science of Reading

Indiana's Department of Education has officially approved Savvas Learning Company's myView Literacy © 2025 for statewide adoption. This decision underscores the program's alignment with the 2023 Indiana Academic Standards and its foundation in the Science of Reading. Alongside, Savvas' math and science curricula have also received the nod for their high-quality instructional materials, marking a significant step forward in K-12 education within the state.

Revolutionizing Literacy with Science of Reading

myView Literacy stands out for its integration of the Science of Reading, a body of research on how students learn to read. Its curriculum is designed to develop strong readers and writers through engaging literature and interactive resources. By following an easy-to-teach sequence for daily foundational skills instruction, myView aims to enhance reading achievement and bridge skills gaps among students. Bethlam Forsa, CEO of Savvas Learning Company, expressed excitement over the IDOE's recognition, emphasizing the company's commitment to advancing literacy through evidence-based programs.

Expanding Horizons with STEM Approvals

In addition to literacy, the Indiana Department of Education's approval of Savvas' math and science programs as "high-quality instructional materials" offers a comprehensive educational solution. These programs are designed to align with Indiana's Academic Standards for Mathematics and Science, promising to equip students with the necessary skills for success in an increasingly STEM-oriented world. The approval of these programs reflects a growing acknowledgment of the importance of STEM education in fostering critical thinking and problem-solving abilities among students.

Implications for Indiana's Educational Landscape

This statewide adoption not only highlights the efficacy of myView Literacy and Savvas' STEM programs but also sets a precedent for the integration of research-backed educational materials in schools. By adopting curricula that are both engaging and aligned with scientific research on learning, Indiana is positioning its students for success in academia and beyond. The move signals a broader shift towards evidence-based education, with potential long-term benefits for student outcomes and teacher satisfaction.

The approval of Savvas Learning Company's programs by the Indiana Department of Education marks a significant advancement in K-12 education, promising to enrich the learning experience for students across the state. As these programs roll out, educators and students alike can look forward to a more integrated, research-based approach to learning that not only meets academic standards but also prepares students for the challenges of the future.