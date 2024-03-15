India Achieves World Record: 40% Women in STEM, UGC Chairman Announces

India has achieved a remarkable milestone in gender equality in education, setting a world record with 40% enrolment of women in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) fields, as announced by Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, Chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC), in Coimbatore. This significant achievement reflects the country's commitment to empowering women through education, particularly in areas traditionally dominated by men.

Breaking Barriers in STEM Education

Over the last decade, India has witnessed an unprecedented surge in the enrolment of female students in higher education, growing from 1.57 crore to 2.07 crore. The number of women securing Ph.D. degrees has also seen a substantial increase of 107% in the same period. These achievements underscore the nation's dedication to fostering an inclusive educational environment that encourages women to pursue careers in STEM fields. The UGC Chairman highlighted the role of access to high-quality education and the vast opportunities for exploration available to women as key factors driving this progress.

Empowering Women in the Economy

Further attesting to the empowerment of women in India, 20% of the country's enterprises are led by women, placing India third globally in having the best ecosystem for startups, with women accounting for 10% of participation. This economic empowerment is a testament to the transformative power of education and the importance of providing women with the skills and knowledge necessary to lead and innovate. The UGC Chairman's address at the 35th Annual Convocation of Avinashilingam Institute for Home Science and Higher Education for Women emphasized the bright future awaiting female graduates, thanks to India's robust digital infrastructure and its ambition to become a global hub for chip manufacture.

Cultivating Resilience and Critical Thinking

In his convocation address, Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar urged students to be lifelong learners, resilient in the face of failures, and to cultivate critical thinking skills essential for innovation. These traits are crucial for navigating the evolving technological landscape and contributing to India's growth and development. The Chancellor of Avinashilingam Education Trust, T.S.K. Meenakshisundaram, echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the importance of nobility of intention and persistence for collective good alongside academic achievements.

India's achievement of a 40% enrolment of women in STEM fields is not just a national milestone but a beacon of progress for the world, showcasing the potential of inclusive education policies and the empowerment of women. This accomplishment paves the way for further advancements in gender equality and sets a precedent for other nations to follow. As India continues to make strides in education and innovation, the impact of these empowered women in STEM will undoubtedly be felt globally, driving forward scientific and technological advancements for years to come.