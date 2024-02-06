Incorporating Learning and Mentorship into Recruitment: A New Perspective

Learning and mentorship have emerged as pivotal tools in the modern recruitment process. John Kleeman, an expert in learning and the EVP at Learnosity, has asserted the importance of designing recruitment tests that are both inclusive and educational. The assessments used during hiring should be capable of teaching job candidates while also empowering their careers, according to Kleeman.

Traditional Testing Versus Inclusive Testing

Traditionally, tests have been created by and for the majority, often neglecting the needs of minority groups. This practice has resulted in a significant lack of inclusivity in the recruitment process. To rectify this, Kleeman advocates for a paradigm shift in test creation. He suggests the use of diverse panels during the development of assessments to ensure the questions are relevant and fair for people of different genders, races, disabilities, and backgrounds.

Designing Inclusive Tests

In designing these tests, Kleeman emphasizes the use of simple language and clear instructions. He intends to make them accessible, especially to individuals who are not native English speakers or those with spatial reasoning difficulties. He also suggests minimizing scrolling and ensuring enough white space in web design to aid clarity. The approach not only improves the inclusivity of the assessment process but also inspires confidence in candidates.

Situational Judgment Tests

For situational judgment tests, Kleeman insists on the necessity of having a consensus on the correct answers. These answers should be reviewed by a diverse group of people to ensure fair judgment. This practice can not only improve the inclusivity of the assessment process but also inspire confidence in candidates, potentially enhancing their life opportunities when done correctly.

The concept of blind hiring is also discussed as a tool to reduce bias in the recruitment process and increase diversity. The content emphasizes the importance of implementing it to minimize the impact of unconscious bias in the hiring process. It also provides information on how to implement blind hiring, including digital tools and free methods to anonymize candidate information. The article concludes by highlighting the importance of considering the limitations of blind hiring and its applicability to different roles and companies.