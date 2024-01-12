en English
Education

Inclement Weather Conditions Lead to Delayed School Sessions

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:31 am EST
Unforeseen weather conditions have led multiple school districts to announce a delay in the commencement of classes. As a result of the adverse meteorological circumstances, a 2-hour delay will be implemented, setting the start of classes at 10 am. This decision effectively cancels zero period classes and suspends bus service for students from Mukilteo or Marysville.

Adjustments in School Operations

Furthermore, the Right At School program and the Bethel Acceleration Academy will abide by the 2-hour delay. However, the delay also brings about a series of cancellations and suspensions across various programs. No half-day preschool will be held, and neither late start nor early release programs will be available. Moreover, no out-of-district transportation will be provided, and there will be a halt in the Challenge program. Transportation for both Challenger Middle and Challenger High School will also be suspended.

Impact on Morning Classes and Services

Additionally, the morning classes at the Pierce County Skills Center have been called off due to the severe weather. It’s crucial to note that on days where a two-hour delay is in effect, no breakfast service is provided for the students. The AM/PM buses, however, will operate on snow routes, adapting to the weather conditions.

Affect on the Bitterroot Valley Schools

As a ripple effect of the extreme cold and precarious driving conditions, several school districts in the Bitterroot Valley, Montana, have declared closures and delays. Schools like Hamilton Public and Corvallis School District find themselves amidst this wave of change. Parents are encouraged to sign up for text or email alerts to stay abreast of any further modifications to the school schedules.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

