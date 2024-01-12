en English
Education

Improved Pass Rate Showcases Positive Trend in Academic Performance

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:44 am EST
Improved Pass Rate Showcases Positive Trend in Academic Performance

In a recent announcement by the Ministry of Education, the results for the Year 13 or Form 7 examinations were released, revealing a 90 percent pass rate. This shows a commendable improvement from last year’s 89 percent and is a testament to the effectiveness of the Ministry’s efforts. A total of 7,717 students sat for the examination, indicating a positive trend in academic performance.

Back to School Assistance Initiative

The release of the results aligns with the ‘Back to School Assistance’ initiative. This move is an acknowledgment of the hard work and dedication of the Ministry, teachers, and all involved in the educational process. The rising pass rate suggests an optimistic future for the students as they seek admission to tertiary institutions.

Greater Demand for Tertiary Institutions

With the increase in the pass rate, there is an implied greater demand for tertiary institutions and the Tertiary Scholarships and Loans Service (TSLS). This situation is expected to lead to heightened competition for top academic positions and entry into various programs at the tertiary level.

Advice for Students and Guardians

Students are advised to choose programs that align with their interests and apply for scholarships and loans that suit their preferences and passions. Parents, guardians, teachers, school managements, and local communities are encouraged to provide sound advice and support to students as they make decisions regarding their future careers, based on their academic results. Instead of placing excessive expectations on students, a gradual progression in their educational journey is encouraged.

New Zealand
Mazhar Abbas

