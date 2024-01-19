Illinois Department of Aging Opens Nominations for Senior Hall of Fame 2024

The Illinois Department of Aging has initiated the call for nominations for the 2024 Senior Illinoisans Hall of Fame. This annual recognition program celebrates individuals aged 65 or older who have made significant contributions to their community in Illinois. The categories for nominations span across community service, education, performance and/or graphic arts, and the labor force, aiming to acknowledge the diverse talents of senior residents.

Eligibility and Nomination Process

In order to be eligible for this honor, nominees must be at least 65 years old. They should either be currently residing in Illinois or have spent the majority of their life in the state. The Department is open to nominations for living individuals as well as posthumous ones, provided the nominee was a resident of Illinois at their time of passing.

Nominations can be submitted via the Department's official website. The process requires the submission of specific forms and the nominators are expected to detail the nominee's contributions and achievements. The deadline for nominations is set for June 1.

Recognizing the Impactful Contributions of Seniors

Becky Dragoo, the interim director of the Illinois Department of Aging, is an ardent advocate for recognizing the influence and contributions of older adults in society. She encourages community members to nominate seniors who have utilized their skills and passions for the betterment of their communities.

"The Senior Illinoisans Hall of Fame is not just about recognizing our seniors but is also a platform to inspire others," Dragoo said. "These individuals have used their talents to improve their communities, and their stories deserve to be told and celebrated."

The announcement serves to engage the public in recognizing the impactful work of senior residents within Illinois. It's a call to honor those who, in the twilight of their lives, continue to shine bright, contributing significantly to the fabric of their communities.