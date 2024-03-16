IJCCI Launches Japanese Language and Culture Course for Kids in Chennai

Marking a significant stride in cultural education, the Indo-Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IJCCI) in Chennai is set to roll out an exclusive Japanese language and culture course tailored for children aged 9 to 18. Commencing from mid-April, this initiative aims to immerse young learners in the rich tapestry of Japanese culture and language. This development underscores a growing interest in Japanese culture among Indian youths, fueled by the global popularity of anime and a shared interest in strengthening Indo-Japanese relations.

Course Details and Offerings

The upcoming 40-hour program promises a comprehensive learning experience that goes beyond the conventional language course. Scheduled to take place at the IJCCI premises, the course is meticulously designed to cover various aspects of Japanese culture. Participants will engage in learning spoken Japanese, anime, and traditional arts such as origami, calligraphy, and haiku. Additionally, Japanese songs and games will be incorporated, providing a fun and interactive learning environment. The course will run from Monday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., ensuring ample opportunity for participants to immerse themselves in the learning experience. Upon completion, students will be awarded certificates, marking their proficiency and participation.

Expanding Reach through Online Learning

Recognizing the need for flexible learning options, IJCCI is also introducing a weekend online course aimed at beginners. This course is designed to cater to those who wish to learn the Japanese language and understand the cultural nuances, including business etiquettes, from the comfort of their homes. This move reflects IJCCI's commitment to making Japanese language and culture accessible to a wider audience, thereby fostering greater cultural exchange and understanding between India and Japan.

Enrollment and Contact Information

For individuals interested in enrolling their children in the course or those seeking to embark on their own journey of learning Japanese, IJCCI has provided contact details for ease of registration. Prospective participants can reach out to IJCCI at 044-48556140 or 9884394717 for more details on the course schedule, fees, and any other queries. This initiative opens up a unique opportunity for young learners and beginners alike to delve into the Japanese language and culture, enriching their global perspective and cultural appreciation.

As the course prepares to welcome its first batch of students, the broader implications of such cultural education initiatives are vast. By bridging linguistic and cultural gaps, IJCCI's new course is not just an educational venture but a step towards fostering deeper Indo-Japanese ties. As participants learn to navigate through Japanese language and culture, they also become ambassadors of cross-cultural friendship and understanding. This initiative could very well be a precursor to a future where language and culture transcend borders, uniting people across continents in mutual respect and curiosity.