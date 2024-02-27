IGP Riffat Mukhtar Raja Encourages MUET Students to Excel, Reflects on Civil Service Motivations

During a recent address at Mehran University of Engineering and Technology (MUET) in Jamshoro district, Inspector General of Sindh Police, Riffat Mukhtar Raja, urged students to strive for excellence in their studies to secure promising future careers. Highlighting the competitive nature of job markets, Raja shared his personal journey and observations on the motivations behind pursuing government positions, alongside discussing the influence of colonial customs on Pakistan's state system. The event also featured insights from MUET's Vice Chancellor, Dr. Taha Hussain Ali.

Striving for Excellence in a Competitive World

IGP Riffat Mukhtar Raja emphasized the importance of academic excellence in today's increasingly competitive job market. Citing his own experience of being inspired by a dedicated police officer and subsequently passing the competitive exams conducted by the Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC), Raja's story serves as a testament to the power of inspiration and hard work. He warned that mediocrity might close many doors in the future, urging students to aim high in their academic and professional pursuits.

Reflections on Motivations and Legacy

Raja also delved into the motivations behind pursuing government jobs, critiquing the societal prestige often associated with these positions rather than a genuine desire to serve the public. He reflected on the enduring influence of British colonial customs on Pakistan's state system, suggesting that these legacies continue to shape attitudes and motivations within the country's civil service. Such insights provide a deeper understanding of the systemic challenges facing those who wish to serve in government roles today.

Looking Ahead: Innovations and Improvements

In addition to his reflections, the Inspector General shared information about the ongoing efforts to improve the Sindh Traffic Police's uniform, focusing on fabric quality and color. This initiative indicates a broader commitment to not only the aesthetic but also the functional improvements within the police force, aiming to enhance the public's interaction with law enforcement. MUET's Vice Chancellor, Dr. Taha Hussain Ali, complemented Raja's address by sharing his perspectives on education and service, further enriching the discussion.

The convergence of academia and law enforcement at the MUET event highlights the interconnectedness of education, public service, and societal progress. As students were encouraged to excel and reflect on their motivations, the broader implications of Raja's message resonate beyond the university's walls, suggesting a collective reevaluation of success, service, and legacy in Pakistan's future.