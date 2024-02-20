IGNOU Kohima Convocation: A Beacon of Hope and Achievement for 980 Graduates

In the heart of Kohima, a significant milestone was reached as the 37th convocation ceremony of the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) unfolded at the Capital Convention Center. The event, held on February 20, was not just a celebration of academic achievements but a testament to the enduring spirit of learning and empowerment. Dr. A Nshoga, the Director of Higher Education in Nagaland, graced the occasion as the guest of honour, addressing a gathering that was a microcosm of IGNOU's vast and diverse student body.

Empowering Through Education

The convocation was a pivotal moment for 980 learners who received their degrees, diplomas, and certificates, marking the culmination of their hard work and perseverance. With 723 master's degrees, 122 bachelor's degrees, 88 diplomas, and 47 certificates awarded, the ceremony was a reflection of IGNOU's commitment to making higher education accessible and affordable to all. Dr. Nshoga highlighted the pivotal role of IGNOU in nation-building and promoting higher education among marginalized groups, including the socio-economically disadvantaged, differently-abled persons, and inmates in correctional facilities.

A Journey of Growth and Success

The story of IGNOU Kohima is one of remarkable growth and success. From a modest beginning with 32 learners in 2001, the regional center now boasts over ten thousand learners, offering a variety of programs that cater to a wide range of interests and professions. Dr. Mayonmi Shimray, the Regional Director I/c of IGNOU Kohima, shared this inspiring journey, underscoring the center's significant expansion and its role in transforming lives through education. The convocation also provided a platform for learners to share their experiences, adding a personal touch to the event and highlighting the transformative power of education.

Setting the Standard for Higher Education

Dr. Nshoga commended IGNOU for its pioneering efforts in adopting the Choice Based Credit System (CBCS) even before the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 was implemented. This approach offers flexibility and a skill-based curriculum, further enhancing the quality of education and ensuring that students are well-prepared to meet the challenges of the modern world. IGNOU's role in providing higher education to over 3.0 million students across India and abroad is a testament to its commitment to excellence and inclusivity.

As the ceremony concluded, the 37th convocation of IGNOU in Kohima was not just a celebration of academic achievement but a beacon of hope and empowerment. It underscored IGNOU's enduring legacy of making quality education accessible to all, irrespective of their social or economic backgrounds. The achievements of the graduates and the growth of the Kohima Regional Center stand as a testament to the transformative power of education and the indomitable spirit of learners who dare to dream big.