Ignite Passion for Reading: Inaugural Read Across OKCPS Event on March 8

On a crisp morning in early March, the halls of Oklahoma City Public Schools will echo with the sounds of pages turning and children's laughter. The occasion? The inaugural Read Across OKCPS event, scheduled for March 8, aims to ignite a passion for reading among students from pre-K to high school. This initiative, part of the broader Read Across America celebration, recognizes the pivotal role of literacy in education and honors the legacy of Dr. Seuss.

Uniting a Community Through the Power of Reading

Imagine walking into a classroom and finding district leaders, community members, and volunteers gathered around eager young faces, all engrossed in the magical world of stories. That's the vision for Read Across OKCPS. From the youngest learners in pre-K and kindergarten, who will be greeted by guest readers, to the students in first through fourth grade, who will explore new tales with their teachers, the event promises to be a day of literary discovery. Middle and high school students won't be left out, as their English Language Arts classes will become forums for sharing personal reading favorites.

The drive behind this ambitious event is clear: to showcase the importance of reading and literacy in shaping young minds and futures. With the support of the Oklahoma City Public Schools Foundation's ReadOKC initiative and the Junior League of OKC, every pre-K and kindergarten student will leave the event with a book in hand, a tangible reminder of the day's adventures.

A Call to Action for Literacy Champions

The success of Read Across OKCPS hinges on community involvement. With a goal to deploy 200 volunteers across pre-K and kindergarten classrooms, the event organizers invite everyone who shares a love for reading to step forward. By visiting www.okcps.org/RAO before February 23, potential volunteers can sign up to be part of a movement that aims to transform reading from a solitary activity into a shared joy.

As the event draws near, the anticipation among students and teachers alike is palpable. This initiative not only offers a chance to celebrate Dr. Seuss's impact on children's literature but also serves as a reminder of the enduring power of community in nurturing the next generation of readers, thinkers, and leaders.

Reading: A Keystone of Education

Read Across America, since its inception in 1998, has been a beacon for promoting literacy across the nation. By aligning this local event with the national celebration close to Dr. Seuss's birthday, Read Across OKCPS is not just a day on the calendar. It's a statement about the value of reading in building understanding, empathy, and critical thinking skills among students. The involvement of the National Education Association (NEA) underscores the collective commitment to elevating the role of reading in educational success.

As March 8 approaches, Oklahoma City Public Schools are poised to become a vibrant testament to the transformative power of reading. This inaugural Read Across OKCPS event, by bringing together educators, students, and the community, will highlight literacy's foundational role in education. Through the simple yet profound act of sharing stories, it aims to inspire a lifelong love of reading in students, a legacy that would undoubtedly make Dr. Seuss proud.