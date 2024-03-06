IFSU and Panpacific University Forge Academic Alliance for SDG Initiatives in Northern Luzon

On an auspicious day in Urdaneta City, Ifugao State University (IFSU) and Panpacific University (PU) embarked on a groundbreaking journey towards academic excellence and sustainability. February 29, 2024, marked the commencement of a five-year memorandum of understanding (MoU) between IFSU President Eva Marie Codamon-Dugyon and PU President Donna Padilla-Taguiba, aiming to foster collaboration in Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) initiatives across Northern Luzon. This partnership is a testament to both institutions' commitment to promoting sustainable development and academic innovation.

Building a Sustainable Future Together

The MoU is a result of a collaborative internationalization meeting that took place on February 28, 2024, setting the stage for a robust partnership between the two universities. Under this agreement, IFSU and PU have pledged to work together on several fronts, including the joint hosting of SDG-related discussions, capacity building activities, research initiatives, and community outreach programs. This collaboration is aimed at leveraging the strengths of both institutions to make a tangible impact on the communities they serve, particularly in addressing the challenges outlined in the SDGs.

Academic Exchange and Quality Assurance

Further enriching this partnership, the MoU encompasses a wide range of academic areas. Notably, it includes faculty and student research exchanges, collaborative research and extension projects, and academic resource sharing. Both universities are set to benefit from mutual sharing on Quality Assurance best practices, internationalization initiatives, and sports development engagements. This agreement not only signifies a step forward in academic cooperation but also underscores the importance of quality standards in higher education institutions, especially in the context of North Luzon.

Optimism for Global Excellence

Expressing her enthusiasm for the partnership, IFSU President Codamon-Dugyon highlighted the shared core values between the two universities—service, creativity, and pioneering initiatives—as the foundation for this collaboration. She emphasized the potential of this partnership to elevate both IFSU and PU on the global map of excellence in higher education. PU Vice President for Internationalization Engelbert Pasag also pointed out that the initiatives under this agreement should be aligned with both institutions' core values to ensure the success and direction of the cooperation. As this partnership unfolds, it promises to open new avenues for academic innovation and sustainable development in Northern Luzon.