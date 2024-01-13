en English
Education

Ifeyinwa Okafor: Pioneering a New Era of Digital Parenting

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 13, 2024 at 4:32 pm EST
Ifeyinwa Okafor: Pioneering a New Era of Digital Parenting

Ifeyinwa Okafor, a committed digital parenting coach, is carving an exceptional path in the intricate landscape of 21st-century parenting. With a robust background in IT and comprehensive training as a wholeness coach, she employs her multifaceted expertise to guide parents and individuals through the digital parenting maze. Okafor’s unique approach merges technological empowerment with family dynamics, creating a harmonious balance that has positively impacted over 600 parents across 14 countries worldwide.

Reinventing Digital Parenting

More than just advocating for digital literacy, Okafor’s mission transcends the conventional boundaries of digital empowerment. Her focus is on fostering responsible technology usage that strengthens family ties rather than weakening them. She seeks to transform the way parents perceive and interact with the digital world, preparing them to confidently guide their children through the virtual labyrinth that characterizes the modern age.

A Beacon of Change

Okafor’s influence in the digital parenting sphere is undeniable. Her initiatives—spanning educational resources, workshops, and community forums—serve as a beacon of change, illuminating the path for parents navigating the digital realm. She consistently advocates for government involvement in digital parenting, asserting that an integrated digital citizenship education in schools is paramount for the younger generation’s wellbeing.

Cultivating a Culture of Responsible Digital Parenting

Believing in the power of communication and boundary-setting, Okafor advises parents to actively participate in their children’s virtual lives. She promotes a culture of responsible digital parenting that encourages mindful technology use, prioritizes individual wellbeing, and prepares children to confidently and safely navigate online spaces. Okafor’s work is a testament to her dedication to transforming the narrative of parenting in the digital age, a commitment that continues to impact lives globally.

Education
Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

