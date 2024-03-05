IAM Launches 2024 Education Circles for Member Training, Building Union Power

Amidst a landscape of continuous growth and educational advancement, the International Association of Machinists (IAM) is setting a new precedent for member engagement and education. Following the successful inauguration of the IAM Educators' Conference in March 2023, the organization is now introducing quarterly Education Circles throughout 2024, aimed at fostering a vibrant learning community among its members.

Empowering Members Through Education

These virtual Education Circles are designed as platforms for IAM members, including Conference attendees, Local and District Lodge educators, and member-activists, to share insights, experiences, and best practices garnered from training sessions post-conference. Scheduled to commence in mid-March, the first round of Education Circles will offer three different time slots to accommodate participants across various time zones. Each session, lasting no longer than an hour, will focus on the development and implementation of training best practices, along with strategies to overcome any challenges faced in the process.

Strengthening Union Solidarity

The initiative underscores IAM's long-standing commitment to building union power through comprehensive member education and training. By facilitating these discussions, the IAM aims to not only enhance the skills and knowledge of its membership but also to strengthen solidarity within the union. Assistant Director Joe Gruber, who can be contacted at jgruberiamaw.org, encourages educators to share their progress and experiences since the last conference, fostering a collaborative and supportive environment for all involved.

Registration and Participation

Open to all IAM members who are keen on contributing to the educational upliftment of the union, the Education Circles promise to be a cornerstone for ongoing professional development and union activism. Participants are encouraged to register for the session that best fits their schedule, with all sessions conducted in Eastern Standard Time (EST). This innovative approach to union education exemplifies IAM's dedication to empowering its members and enhancing their contributions to the labor movement.

As the IAM continues to blaze trails in union education and member engagement, the Education Circles initiative serves as a testament to the union's commitment to fostering a knowledgeable, skilled, and united workforce. Through these collaborative learning sessions, IAM members are not only advancing their individual capabilities but are also contributing to the collective strength and resilience of the union. As they move forward, the potential for impactful change and growth within the IAM and the broader labor movement is immense, underlining the significance of continuous education and solidarity in achieving union objectives.