Education

Hyndburn Council Approves New Petting Farm at New Moss Cottage

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 7, 2024 at 11:07 pm EST
Hyndburn Council Approves New Petting Farm at New Moss Cottage

Hyndburn Council has given the green light to a planning application for a new mini-petting farm at New Moss Cottage, located on Haslingden Old Road in Oswaldtwistle. The new establishment will not only serve as a leisure destination but also as a hub for educational visits, making it a unique addition to the community.

A Versatile Farmstead for the Community

The approved change of use for the land will transform it into a mini-petting farm that accommodates a limited number of visitors. This includes families, small educational groups, and the general public. With the capacity to serve groups of no more than 20 individuals at a time, the farm will provide a controlled and intimate experience for visitors.

Animals expected to grace the farm include chickens, geese, ducks, turkeys, guinea fowl, rabbits, guinea pigs, goats, alpacas, pigs, sheep, and tortoises. Visitors will have the opportunity to interact with these animals in 1.5-hour sessions, booked via appointments.

Enhancing Urban-Rural Connection

According to the decision notice, the development of the farm aligns with rural planning policies and the development plan. It will enhance connections between urban and rural communities by enabling access to the countryside. This aligns with the goal of rural diversification, providing urban dwellers a chance to engage with the rural lifestyle and learn about farming practices.

A Rich History and a Promising Future

New Moss Cottage, which is intrinsically linked to Moss Farm, has a rich history as a farmhouse and barn. A conversion of the barn into a dwelling took place a few decades ago, adding a unique character to the property. The cottage includes a 0.4-hectare plot of land, which is now set to be the home of various farm animals.

The farm will be managed by family members who reside on-site, adding a personal touch to the operations. With a focus on educational visits and access for people with special needs and disabilities, the farm ensures inclusivity and a learning-centric environment.

While the farm is subject to nine conditions, the specifics were not detailed in the content provided. Nevertheless, the approval of the petting farm heralds a new chapter for New Moss Cottage, promising an engaging and enriching experience for the local community and visitors.

Education Pets Travel & Tourism
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

