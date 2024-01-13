en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Hye Seon from ‘Single’s Inferno’ Empowers Fan to Pursue Higher Education

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:00 pm EST
Hye Seon from ‘Single’s Inferno’ Empowers Fan to Pursue Higher Education

As the curtains close on Season 3 of the much-loved reality TV show ‘Single’s Inferno’, its charismatic cast member Choi Hye Seon remains in the spotlight. Not for the usual post-show gossips or controversies, but for a heartfelt exchange she had with a fan on social media. Hye Seon gave a boost of motivation to a fan who was apprehensive about pursuing higher education, considering themselves too old at 24. Her message of encouragement has garnered overwhelmingly positive responses, underlining her reputation as a beacon of academic perseverance and personal determination.

Hye Seon: The Academic Torchbearer

Choi Hye Seon, a name synonymous with not just entertainment but also academic excellence, is known for her education at the prestigious Ehwa Women’s University and her ongoing Master’s degree in natural sciences at Durham University in the UK. This 24-year-old fan reached out to her, sharing their fears about pursuing further education at what they perceived to be a ‘late’ stage. Hye Seon responded with a simple yet powerful message: age is just a number when it comes to education and finding happiness.

Age: No Barrier to Higher Education

Through her encouraging reply, Hye Seon effectively debunked the myth of age being a barrier to education. She highlighted that the pursuit of knowledge has no age limit and stressed the importance of following one’s heart. Her words served as a reminder that everyone’s journey is unique and should not be dictated by societal norms or external pressure.

Message Resonates with Fans

Her response was met with immense appreciation, manifesting in the form of thousands of likes and shares. Fans commended Hye Seon’s genuine care and support, demonstrating how her influence extends beyond the sphere of entertainment. Her encouraging words resonated deeply with her followers, many of whom expressed their admiration for her academic dedication and empathetic nature.

In a world often obsessed with youth and speed, Hye Seon’s encouraging words serve as a refreshing reminder that everyone’s pace in life is different, and that’s perfectly okay. Whether it’s pursuing a degree, starting a new career, or following a dream, age should never be a deterrent. After all, as Hye Seon wisely stated, we are all on our own unique journey to happiness.

0
Education South Korea
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
4 mins ago
Study Highlights Ineffectiveness of Current AAC Intervention Strategies for Autistic Children
In an illuminating study led by Meghan Wendelken, an assistant professor at Middle Tennessee State University, in collaboration with Diane Williams from Penn State, it has been revealed that current intervention strategies for teaching autistic children with little to no functional speech to use Augmentative and Alternative Communication (AAC) are far from effective, particularly in
Study Highlights Ineffectiveness of Current AAC Intervention Strategies for Autistic Children
Discovery of Crude Bomb-Like Objects Sparks Security Concerns at Islamic University, Bangladesh
22 mins ago
Discovery of Crude Bomb-Like Objects Sparks Security Concerns at Islamic University, Bangladesh
Youth Steel Orchestras Ready to Compete in National Junior Panorama
25 mins ago
Youth Steel Orchestras Ready to Compete in National Junior Panorama
Controversy Surrounds Tenure Extension of IBA Karachi's Executive Director
5 mins ago
Controversy Surrounds Tenure Extension of IBA Karachi's Executive Director
Pittsburgh Community Unites: Provides Balance Bikes to Kindergarten Students
13 mins ago
Pittsburgh Community Unites: Provides Balance Bikes to Kindergarten Students
Valiant Cross Academy: Molding Young Men of Color into Tomorrow's Leaders
18 mins ago
Valiant Cross Academy: Molding Young Men of Color into Tomorrow's Leaders
Latest Headlines
World News
Rudder Rangers Fall to Montgomery Lake Creek Lions in High-Speed Basketball Clash
27 seconds
Rudder Rangers Fall to Montgomery Lake Creek Lions in High-Speed Basketball Clash
Electric Racing Sees a Bright Future in India Despite Recent Setbacks
55 seconds
Electric Racing Sees a Bright Future in India Despite Recent Setbacks
Bitter Tastes and Antisocial Traits: Unraveling the Mysteries of the Palate and Personality
1 min
Bitter Tastes and Antisocial Traits: Unraveling the Mysteries of the Palate and Personality
Zombie Burger's Politically-Themed Menu Stirs Up the Iowa Caucuses
2 mins
Zombie Burger's Politically-Themed Menu Stirs Up the Iowa Caucuses
Neurable Unveils MW75 Neuro Headphones with Groundbreaking Brain-Computer Interface
3 mins
Neurable Unveils MW75 Neuro Headphones with Groundbreaking Brain-Computer Interface
Postpartum Depression: The Silent Struggle of New Parents
4 mins
Postpartum Depression: The Silent Struggle of New Parents
Roman Sadovsky Makes Comeback at Canadian Figure Skating Championships Amid Contenders for the Title
4 mins
Roman Sadovsky Makes Comeback at Canadian Figure Skating Championships Amid Contenders for the Title
Portsmouth FC Gears Up For A Riveting Matchday Against Leyton Orient
4 mins
Portsmouth FC Gears Up For A Riveting Matchday Against Leyton Orient
Study Highlights Ineffectiveness of Current AAC Intervention Strategies for Autistic Children
4 mins
Study Highlights Ineffectiveness of Current AAC Intervention Strategies for Autistic Children
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
4 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
9 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
10 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
10 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
11 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
13 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
14 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
15 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
16 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app