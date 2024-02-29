HVCC to Host Key Event on Apprenticeships, Engaging Capital Region Employers

Hudson Valley Community College (HVCC) in Troy, N.Y., is set to hold a pivotal round table discussion titled "Apprenticeships, SUNY Training Funds and You: An Employer Roundtable" on March 1. This gathering, aimed at Capital Region business owners, will delve into the intricacies of the state Department of Labor's Registered Apprenticeship program, alongside the benefits of SUNY's training funds for workforce development.

Unlocking Workforce Potential

The round table event, scheduled from 8:30 to 11 a.m. at the Bulmer Telecommunications Center, seeks to illuminate the path for employers towards establishing fruitful apprenticeship programs. HVCC's President, Roger Ramsammy, has highlighted the dual advantages of apprenticeships in building a skilled workforce that serves both employer and apprentice alike. Furthermore, the session will cover how HVCC can facilitate access to SUNY's workforce training funds, a crucial resource for businesses aiming to enhance their employee skillsets.

Expanding Apprenticeship Opportunities

With a diverse array of apprenticeship programs in fields such as advanced manufacturing technology, computer information systems, and electrical construction and maintenance, HVCC is at the forefront of workforce development in the region. These programs, managed by the college's Office of Community, Professional and Workforce Development, are tailored to meet the evolving needs of the local economy and its employers. Attendees of the round table will gain firsthand knowledge on initiating these apprenticeship programs and leveraging them for their business growth.

How to Participate

Capital Region business owners interested in this unique opportunity to learn more about apprenticeship and training funds are encouraged to register for the event. Registration details and further information can be obtained by contacting HVCC's Office of Community, Professional and Workforce Development at communityed@hvcc.edu or by calling (518) 629-7339. This round table represents a significant step towards strengthening the local workforce and economy through strategic partnerships and educational initiatives.

As the Hudson Valley Community College prepares to host this engaging round table, the potential for transformative growth in the local workforce is evident. Employers and apprentices alike stand to benefit from the collaborative efforts of HVCC, the state Department of Labor, and SUNY. This initiative underscores the importance of continued investment in workforce development, ensuring a robust, skilled workforce ready to meet the challenges of today's economy.