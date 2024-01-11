Hungary Commits to Massive Wage Hike for Teachers on Receiving EU Guarantee

In a significant development, Hungary has announced a substantial wage increase for teachers and kindergarten educators, following a ‘written guarantee’ from the European Commission. The head of the Prime Minister’s Office, Gergely Gulyas, declared that as of January 1, educators’ salaries would be enhanced by 32.2 percent, positioning their wages at 71.8 percent of the average salary for degree holders in the country.

Commitment to Raise Teacher Salaries

This raise marks a pivotal step towards fulfilling Hungary’s pledge to eventually elevate teacher salaries to 80 percent of the average wage of degree holders. The country has committed to implement this aim in two stages, with an additional planned increase of 21 percent slated for the commencement of 2025.

European Union’s Financial Support

The European Union has pledged to bolster this effort, allocating funds amounting to 530 million euros. These funds will finance 12 percent of the wage hike until 2030. This financial assistance underscores the EU’s commitment to supporting the improvement of teachers’ salaries across its member states.

Impact on Educational Professionals

The wage increase will have a far-reaching impact on approximately 140,000 educational professionals in Hungary. By significantly enhancing their financial compensation, the move seeks to acknowledge the essential role educators play in shaping the country’s future generations.