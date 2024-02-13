Hudson Valley Community College Achieves Record-Breaking Enrollment for Spring 2024

Hudson Valley Community College (HVCC) is on a roll, with enrollment for the Spring 2024 semester reaching an all-time high of 7,012 students, marking a 7% increase from the previous year's 6,587. This isn't just a one-off occurrence; the college has seen a steady upward trajectory in enrollment over the past two years, with a growth of 9.9% in spring enrollment.

Enrollment Surge Across All Student Categories

The recent enrollment surge at HVCC is a testament to its commitment to making education accessible to everyone. It's not just one category of students driving this growth; all student categories are contributing to this positive trend.

New students are up by 1.1%, bringing fresh perspectives and energy to the college community. Transfer students, seeking to continue their academic journey at HVCC, have increased by a staggering 17.9%. This influx of transfer students is a clear indication of the college's reputation for providing quality education and supportive learning environment.

Moreover, the number of returning students has risen by 5.7%, demonstrating the college's success in fostering student satisfaction and retention. This growth is particularly significant, as it underscores the college's ability to deliver on its promise of a rewarding educational experience.

Winter Session Participation Soars

The college's intensive two-week winter session has also seen a remarkable increase in student participation. This year, a total of 326 students enrolled in winter session courses, compared to 288 in January 2023, marking a 13.2% increase. This trend suggests that students are recognizing the value of the winter session as an opportunity to get ahead in their studies or explore new areas of interest.

Academic Year 2022-23: Record-Breaking Student Engagement

With the current enrollment figures, Hudson Valley Community College has served more than 19,000 students throughout the 2022-23 academic year. This impressive milestone is a reflection of the college's dedication to supporting students in their academic journey and preparing them for future success.

As enrollment continues to grow, HVCC remains committed to providing a high-quality education that empowers students to achieve their goals and make meaningful contributions to society. The college's focus on student success, combined with its diverse and inclusive learning environment, is undoubtedly a driving force behind this enrollment surge.

In conclusion, Hudson Valley Community College is thriving, with enrollment numbers that reflect its commitment to excellence and student support. As the college continues to grow and evolve, it remains a beacon of hope and opportunity for students seeking to further their education and achieve their dreams.