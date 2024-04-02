HSC exams to begin on 30 June, here's the routine

Marking a significant milestone in Bangladesh's academic calendar, the Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board today announced the complete schedule for the 2024 Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and its equivalent examinations. Set to commence on June 30, with the Bangla first paper, this rigorous examination period will stretch until August 11 for written tests, followed by practical exams from August 12 to August 21. The announcement underscores the Education Board's commitment to conducting these pivotal exams on time, impacting thousands of students across the nation.

Comprehensive Exam Schedule Revealed

In a detailed announcement, the Education Board has laid out the entire routine for the HSC 2024 exams. The exams will kick off with the Bangla first paper on June 30, ensuring that students have a clear roadmap of their upcoming academic assessments. Unlike the disruptions seen in previous years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, this year's exams are on track for a smooth execution. Each paper will last for three hours, with sessions divided between 10am to 1pm and 2pm to 5pm, adhering to the rigorous standards expected of this academically crucial period.

Adjustments and Preparations

Education Minister Dipu Moni has made it clear there will be no deferments in the exam schedule, highlighting the importance of these exams in the academic trajectory of students. In preparation, all coaching centers will remain closed from two days prior to the exams until their conclusion, ensuring a fair and undistracted preparation period for all candidates. This decision reflects the ministry's dedication to maintaining academic integrity and the well-being of the students. Furthermore, the exams will cover a slightly adjusted syllabus but will retain the full duration and marking scheme, except for the Information and Communication Technology subject, which will see a slight alteration in marks allocation.

Implications for Students and the Education System

The steadfast scheduling of the HSC exams signals a return to normalcy and stability in Bangladesh's education sector, which had faced unprecedented challenges due to the pandemic. With around 14 lakh students set to participate in these exams, it's a testament to the resilience and adaptability of the education system. This year's HSC exams are not just an academic hallmark but also a beacon of hope for students, educators, and parents alike, marking a stride towards educational recovery and progression. The successful execution of these exams will inevitably set the tone for the academic year ahead, influencing university admissions and the future prospects of thousands of students.

As the nation gears up for this significant academic event, the meticulous planning and adjustments made by the Education Board and the Ministry of Education illuminate a path toward not just academic excellence but also toward a brighter, more stable future for Bangladesh's education system. This year's HSC exams are a pivotal step in that direction, embodying the collective aspirations and dedication of the entire education community.