en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Houston High School’s Anna Katherine Davis Wins Milken Educator Award

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:50 am EST
Houston High School’s Anna Katherine Davis Wins Milken Educator Award

In a testament to her commitment to education and innovative teaching methods, Houston High School’s mathematics teacher, Anna Katherine Davis, has earned the prestigious Milken Educator Award. This national recognition, bestowed upon her by the Milken Family Foundation in conjunction with the school district, applauds educators who have made significant contributions to their field.

Award Ceremony and Prizes

The award ceremony unfolded on Thursday, January 11, with Davis standing as the spotlight’s center. Along with the honor, Davis received a cash prize of $25,000, unrestricted and free for her to use in any way she deems appropriate. This significant recognition marks a milestone not only in her personal career but also in the history of Chickasaw County, as she is the first person from the region to receive this eminent award.

Academic Excellence and Innovative Contributions

Davis’s journey in the field of education is a story of continuous learning and commitment. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in elementary education with an emphasis on mathematics from Mississippi State University, earned in 2012, and a Master of Education degree in curriculum and instruction, focusing on mathematics and social studies, from Concordia University, secured in 2015. Her innovative teaching methods and dedication to shaping education beyond her classroom walls have earned her this esteemed recognition.

Other Milken Educator Award Recipients

While Davis’s achievement is exceptional, it is noteworthy that two other Mississippi teachers, Jennifer Hite from the Pearl Public School District and Kristien Long from the Neshoba County School District, were also recipients of the Milken Educator Award within the same week. Each of these educators will be invited to attend an all-expenses-paid Milken Educator Awards Forum in Los Angeles. The Milken Family Foundation, through its ‘Journey to the 3,000th Milken Educator’ initiative, aims to honor up to 75 recipients across the country this year, with a total of $75 million in individual financial prizes.

0
Education
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
1 min ago
A New Chapter for CSU: Andrew G. Clark Building Set for Major Renovation
The dawn of a new era begins at Colorado State University (CSU) as they embark on a monumental endeavor to overhaul the Andrew G. Clark building, a cornerstone of the university’s academic landscape. This crucial undertaking is set to span a period of roughly three years, marking a significant milestone in the university’s history. A
A New Chapter for CSU: Andrew G. Clark Building Set for Major Renovation
Tennessee School Board Member Resigns Following Shoplifting Arrest
8 mins ago
Tennessee School Board Member Resigns Following Shoplifting Arrest
Violent Altercation at Normandy High School: A Student Attacks Teacher Over Medication
8 mins ago
Violent Altercation at Normandy High School: A Student Attacks Teacher Over Medication
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Boosts University of Cincinnati's Computing Power with Significant Donation
6 mins ago
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Boosts University of Cincinnati's Computing Power with Significant Donation
Stress Management for Students: Five Essential Tips
7 mins ago
Stress Management for Students: Five Essential Tips
MidCoast Libraries and NBN Equip Community with Digital Literacy
7 mins ago
MidCoast Libraries and NBN Equip Community with Digital Literacy
Latest Headlines
World News
Hamilton Non-Profits Aim to Combat Opioid Crisis with Innovative Shelter Project
5 seconds
Hamilton Non-Profits Aim to Combat Opioid Crisis with Innovative Shelter Project
Arthrosamid: The New Era Treatment for Osteoarthritis Knee Pain
11 seconds
Arthrosamid: The New Era Treatment for Osteoarthritis Knee Pain
22 Years of Guantánamo: A Testimony to Unresolved Injustice
17 seconds
22 Years of Guantánamo: A Testimony to Unresolved Injustice
Carroll County Commissioners Address Triumphs and Trials in State of the County Speech
26 seconds
Carroll County Commissioners Address Triumphs and Trials in State of the County Speech
Ladyjacks vs. Trailblazers: A Crucial Western Athletic Conference Showdown
53 seconds
Ladyjacks vs. Trailblazers: A Crucial Western Athletic Conference Showdown
St. Louis Blues Announce Lineup Changes Ahead of Game Against New York Rangers
2 mins
St. Louis Blues Announce Lineup Changes Ahead of Game Against New York Rangers
UCLA Bruins Offensive Line: Navigating Challenges and Building for the Future
2 mins
UCLA Bruins Offensive Line: Navigating Challenges and Building for the Future
Carrie Bradshaw: A Comeback Journey Through the Houston Half Marathon
2 mins
Carrie Bradshaw: A Comeback Journey Through the Houston Half Marathon
George Taillefer: A Life Well-Lived Comes to an End
2 mins
George Taillefer: A Life Well-Lived Comes to an End
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
3 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
16 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
17 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
17 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
19 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
20 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
20 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
20 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
22 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app