Houston High School’s Anna Katherine Davis Wins Milken Educator Award

In a testament to her commitment to education and innovative teaching methods, Houston High School’s mathematics teacher, Anna Katherine Davis, has earned the prestigious Milken Educator Award. This national recognition, bestowed upon her by the Milken Family Foundation in conjunction with the school district, applauds educators who have made significant contributions to their field.

Award Ceremony and Prizes

The award ceremony unfolded on Thursday, January 11, with Davis standing as the spotlight’s center. Along with the honor, Davis received a cash prize of $25,000, unrestricted and free for her to use in any way she deems appropriate. This significant recognition marks a milestone not only in her personal career but also in the history of Chickasaw County, as she is the first person from the region to receive this eminent award.

Academic Excellence and Innovative Contributions

Davis’s journey in the field of education is a story of continuous learning and commitment. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in elementary education with an emphasis on mathematics from Mississippi State University, earned in 2012, and a Master of Education degree in curriculum and instruction, focusing on mathematics and social studies, from Concordia University, secured in 2015. Her innovative teaching methods and dedication to shaping education beyond her classroom walls have earned her this esteemed recognition.

Other Milken Educator Award Recipients

While Davis’s achievement is exceptional, it is noteworthy that two other Mississippi teachers, Jennifer Hite from the Pearl Public School District and Kristien Long from the Neshoba County School District, were also recipients of the Milken Educator Award within the same week. Each of these educators will be invited to attend an all-expenses-paid Milken Educator Awards Forum in Los Angeles. The Milken Family Foundation, through its ‘Journey to the 3,000th Milken Educator’ initiative, aims to honor up to 75 recipients across the country this year, with a total of $75 million in individual financial prizes.