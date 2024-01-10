Hong Kong’s Schools Face Drastic Teacher Exodus: A Deep Dive

A revelation by the Education Bureau has brought to light a critical issue in Hong Kong’s education system: a dramatic 25 percent rise in teacher turnover rates for the 2022/23 academic year, resulting in a loss of 6,748 educators. The figures underscore a significant brain drain affecting the city’s schools, particularly amongst kindergarten teachers with a decade or less experience, where the rate has spiked to an alarming 19 percent.

Exodus of Experienced Teachers

Notably, it’s not just the less experienced educators who are leaving; there’s a considerable exodus of teachers with over 15 years of experience too, with a turnover rate of 16.1 percent. The reasons for this mass departure are wide-ranging, encompassing retirement, further studies, changing schools, switching to other professions, and personal reasons.

Bureau’s Measures to Combat the Turnover

Recognizing the severity of the issue, the Education Bureau has sprung into action, implementing measures aimed at improving the teaching environment and enhancing career prospects for educators. One such initiative is the full implementation of the All-Graduate Teaching Force policy, which aims to boost the quality of education and the professional standing of teachers in society. Another important step is the enhancement of middle management and the rationalization of pay structures for school leadership.

Competitive Pay for Kindergarten Teachers

Addressing the severe turnover of kindergarten teachers, the bureau is taking proactive steps to ensure competitive remuneration under the Kindergarten Education Scheme. This includes setting salary ranges and monitoring compliance to prevent exploitation and retain talent.

Reduced Intake for Undergraduates

Looking forward, the bureau is planning to reduce the intake of undergraduate places for primary and secondary school teachers from 2022 to 2025. This decision is influenced by a declining school-age population and a corresponding expected decrease in the demand for teachers, therefore requiring a balanced approach to maintain the quality of education.