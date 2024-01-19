Hong Kong YouTuber 'Bed Gor' Dismissed from School Internship Over Controversial Content

Chan Yuk-lun, a 30-year-old Hong Konger, better known as 'Bed Gor' on YouTube, was abruptly terminated from his social work internship at a secondary school after a brief two-day stint. The sudden dismissal followed a wave of complaints concerning the content of his YouTube channel, JFFT, which is wildly popular among local teens.

Content Controversy

The channel, known for its live streams discussing a plethora of topics, has raised eyebrows due to occasional profanity and adult themes. One of Chan's recent live streams stoked controversy when he opened a dialogue on prostitution, inviting viewers to share explicit experiences. This particular stream was flagged as a concern.

Aftermath of the Dismissal

Following the termination, enraged fans identified the Lok Sin Tong Benevolent Society, Kowloon school as the offender. However, the charity rebutted the claims, denying any teacher-led petition for Chan's dismissal. In a statement, the organization affirmed their continued commitment to offering internships to students from the Hong Kong College of Technology, where Chan is a fourth-year social work student.

Support for 'Bed Gor'

In the wake of the incident, the principal of the Hong Kong College of Technology voiced support for Chan. He made arrangements for an alternative internship for the YouTuber, emphasizing that there were no concerns about Chan's professionalism or abilities. The principal also acknowledged the potential for social work in the digital age.

Despite the persona he portrays on YouTube, Chan maintained his commitment to professionalism at the school. He even underwent a change in appearance for the internship. However, the incident has left him feeling powerless and emotionally drained, a stark contrast to his usually vibrant YouTube persona.