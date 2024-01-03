en English
Education

Hong Kong Universities Report 87 Cases of Campus Rule Violations Over a Decade

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:36 pm EST
Hong Kong Universities Report 87 Cases of Campus Rule Violations Over a Decade

In a startling revelation, the Education Bureau of Hong Kong has unveiled that a total of 87 individuals have been subjected to criminal charges or penalties for violating campus rules at various student-led events in Hong Kong universities over the past decade. This report was triggered by a meeting of the Legislative Council panel, which was convened in response to a case of indecent assault at the University of Hong Kong (HKU) last year.

HKUST Tops the List

Among the universities, the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) was at the forefront, accounting for almost half of the total cases. The 40 incidents reported from HKUST primarily involved serving alcohol, use of inappropriate language, and causing noise nuisances.

Other Universities Not Far Behind

Other universities also reported similar issues. The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) had 13 cases while the Polytechnic University (PolyU) had 10 cases to its name. The issues reported varied from serving alcoholic beverages, using offensive language, to unwelcome physical contact. A peculiar incident reported from HKU involved students being coerced into consuming a large chunk of cheese.

Penalties and Disciplinary Actions

The penalties meted out for these infractions ranged from issuing written warnings, suspension of booking privileges, to revoking the rights to organize events. The Hong Kong Metropolitan University (HKMU) and Lingnan University (LU) also reported a smaller number of complaints. HKMU reported five cases related to unwelcome physical contact while LU handled a single case of offensive language usage and complaints about water wastage.

It’s crucial to note that universities have stringent policies in place to investigate such complaints. In serious cases, disciplinary committees are involved, and further penalties may be imposed to ensure campus safety and decorum.

Education HongKong Law
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

