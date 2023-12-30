Hong Kong Schools Criticized for Handling of National Anthem and Security Education

The education landscape in Hong Kong is poised for a shake-up. The Education Bureau has released its “Inspection Annual Report 22-23”, a sweeping assessment of the city’s schools that raises significant concerns about the handling of national anthem and national security education.

Underwhelming National Anthem Presentation

The report reveals that the national anthem, a symbol of pride and unity, is being sung with less verve than is required. It notes that the volume and intensity with which the anthem is taught and played in schools are insufficient. The majority of students, although displaying solemn behavior at flag-raising ceremonies, murmur the anthem instead of singing it with the fervor and respect it warrants.

Disconnected National Security Education

Equally noteworthy is the bureau’s critique of the approach schools take towards national security education. The report argues that the pedagogy is overly concentrated on the factual knowledge of national security issues, rather than making the subject relevant to students’ daily lives. The report urges educators to connect national security concepts to everyday experiences, emphasizing the importance of national security in students’ lives.

Looking Forward: Enhancing Patriotic Education

The recommendations in the report aim to enhance the integration of these patriotic subjects into the curriculum. The bureau suggests setting targets for pupils, including singing the national anthem loudly and sharing the country’s latest developments. The report also encourages schools to review the amount of homework, assessments, and supplementary classes to ensure children get enough rest.

The report evaluated the performance of 251 schools, highlighting that some subjects had not adequately focused on national security perspectives. It also criticized schools for not properly covering elements of the constitution and the Basic Law, and for not collecting qualitative information during self-evaluation.

In response, the principal of Scientia Secondary School commented that school heads and teachers need to set a better example by singing the national anthem loudly and proudly. The chairwoman of the Subsidised Secondary School Council echoed this sentiment, noting that students generally felt too shy to sing loudly at assemblies.

In conclusion, the report underscores the need for a more engaging and relevant approach to the teaching of national anthem and national security education. It is a call to action for educators to ensure that students not only understand the significance of these subjects but also value them.