Honduran President Inaugurates 2024 School Year with Major Educational Reforms and Literacy Programs

In a momentous move towards strengthening Honduras' educational infrastructure, the President announced the allocation of over 705 million lempiras (approximately 28.6 million USD) for the renovation of more than 13 thousand educational centers nationwide. The announcement came during the inauguration of the 'José Francisco Morazán' 2024 school year, signaling a renewed commitment to the provision of secular, free, and compulsory education.

Free Enrollment and Increased Student Coverage

Underlining the significance of education in the Government's agenda, the President reinstated the free enrollment policy for the 2022-2023 academic year—a policy that had been suspended in 2011. This implementation led to a significant increase in student enrollment across the country, thereby making education accessible to a larger demographic. For the 2024 school year, the Government targets a student coverage of 1.9 million.

Revamping Educational Centers and Introducing Civic Education

The funds allocated are earmarked for several educational initiatives, including provisions of school snacks, free school registration, and a comprehensive renovation of thousands of educational centers. Furthermore, a new addition to the curriculum is the introduction of a civic education class, part of the Morazánic chair, aiming to instill the values of citizenship and responsibility in the students.

'Yes I Can' Literacy Program

One of the standout achievements under the President's administration is the 'Yes I Can' literacy program, supported by Cuba. The initiative has been instrumental in educating over 138 thousand Hondurans, allowing 100 municipalities to declare themselves free of illiteracy. The program testifies to the Government's steadfast commitment to reducing illiteracy rates and promoting lifelong learning among Hondurans of all ages.

These measures represent a crucial step towards the development and consolidation of the Honduran educational system, embodying the Government's dedication to empowering its citizens through education. As the President emphasized, the ultimate goal is to create an educated and responsible citizenry, capable of contributing positively to the nation's progress.