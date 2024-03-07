Historic Online Election at Dhaka University's INFS Alumni Association Sees Leadership Change

The Institute of Nutrition and Food Science (INFS) at Dhaka University marked a significant milestone by conducting its first-ever alumni association election online, attracting participants from across the globe. Held over two days, from March 2 to March 3, 2024, the election witnessed enthusiastic participation in a spirited atmosphere, culminating in the announcement of a new leadership team.

Unprecedented Online Voting

Embracing the digital age, INFS Alumni Association opted for an online voting system, enabling alumni from different parts of the country and abroad to cast their votes seamlessly. The election, which ran from 9 AM to 5 PM on both days, saw a turnout of 450 voters who selected their representatives for 7 crucial posts. This innovative approach not only facilitated greater participation but also demonstrated the alumni association's commitment to inclusivity and modernity.

Election Outcome and New Leaders

The election results, announced on March 3 at 7 PM by the three-member Election Commission, introduced a fresh leadership team. Saimumuzzaman, an alumnus from the first batch of the institute, was elected as the president, while Md Zahid Manir secured the position of General Secretary. The vice-presidents elected were Chowdhury Tasnim Hasin and Ariful Kabir Sujan, with Md Saiful Islam Majumder taking up the role of Joint Secretary. The newly elected team also includes Md Habibur Rahman (Organising Secretary), Sadia Sabur (Office Secretary), Md Omar Farque Polash (International Affairs Secretary), Md Yunus Ali (Sports Editor), and Niaz Morshed (Social Welfare and Cultural Affairs Secretary). Additionally, the executive committee welcomed new members: Md Alamgir Hasan Kabir, Akhtar Jahan Beethi, Mozammel Haque Bhuiyan (Himu), Md Tarek Hossain Shimul, Khaleda Hossain Moon, Md Raihan Sarkar, Md Nahian Rahman, Vulon Prasad Sannu, Md Maruf Elahi, and Md Raihanul Islam.

A New Chapter for INFS Alumni Association

The successful conduct of this election not only signifies a new chapter for the INFS Alumni Association but also sets a precedent for other organizations contemplating digital transformations in governance. The enthusiastic participation and the smooth execution of the online voting process reflect the collective aspiration of the alumni for progressive leadership and active engagement in shaping the future of their alma mater.

This landmark event is not just about the change in leadership but also about embracing technological advancements to foster greater inclusivity and participation. The newly elected officials are poised to steer the association into new territories, promising a blend of tradition and innovation in their approach to alumni engagement and contribution to the institute's growth.