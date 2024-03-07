Historic Ganapathy High School in Mangaluru to Close, Shifts to Kotekar Amid Declining Enrolment

In a significant development that marks the end of an era, Ganapathy High School, a cornerstone of education in Mangaluru for over 150 years, announced its indefinite closure. The venerable institution, under the stewardship of the Saraswat Education Society, will relocate its primary, secondary, and high school operations to the Kotekar campus starting the next academic year, signaling a profound shift in its storied history.

Decline and Decision: The Path to Closure

For decades, Ganapathy High School has been synonymous with quality education in Mangaluru. Established in 1870, it has produced generations of successful individuals across various fields. However, the institution has faced dwindling enrolment numbers, prompting a reassessment of its future. The decision to cease operations and merge with the Kotekar campus comes after prolonged discussions since 2017, highlighting the challenges faced by traditional educational establishments in modern times.

Transition to Kotekar: A New Chapter

The Kotekar campus, approximately 15km from Mangaluru, offers a larger footprint with enhanced facilities, including a modern English medium school following the CBSE syllabus introduced four years ago. Mahesh L Bondal, the society's secretary, emphasized the campus's state-of-the-art science, mathematics, and computer labs, alongside plans for new indoor and outdoor sports facilities. This strategic move aims to uphold the society's mission of providing affordable, value-based education while adapting to contemporary educational demands.

Smooth Transition for Stakeholders

The society is committed to ensuring a seamless transition for its students and staff to the Kotekar campus or other nearby educational institutions. Discussions with various schools are in advanced stages to facilitate this process. This careful planning underscores the society's dedication to its educational mission and the well-being of its community, even in the face of significant changes.

As Ganapathy High School prepares for this monumental transition, the move to Kotekar represents not just a change of location but a fundamental shift in how traditional education can adapt to meet future challenges. This development serves as a poignant reminder of the evolving landscape of education, where history and tradition must sometimes give way to innovation and progress.