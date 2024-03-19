Historic Founding: The Servants of the Children of the Light, Fulfilling Montessori’s Dream

When you think of Montessori education, you don't immediately associate it with Catholic nuns. However, Dr. Maria Montessori, a pioneering Italian educator and the first female doctor in Italy, harbored a lifelong dream for a Catholic order of religious sisters dedicated to the Montessori method of education. More than 70 years after her passing, Mother Chiara Thérèse has brought this vision to life with the establishment of The Servants of the Children of the Light in Mandan, North Dakota.

The Birth of a New Religious Community

Mother Chiara Thérèse, originally named Julie Jacobson, initiated the founding of this unique community after years of personal discernment. She took her first vows on January 3, 2021, marking the official start of the community. The Servants of the Children of the Light was established as a Public Association of the Christian Faithful for Women, with the ultimate goal of becoming a religious institute within the Diocese of Bismarck. This initiative aligns closely with Dr. Montessori's vision, as she expressly wished for a religious order to exist to promote and develop her educational method shortly before her death in 1952.

International Support and Local Impact

Despite its humble beginnings, the community has garnered international support, reflecting the global impact of Montessori's educational philosophy. From the local bishop to individuals around the world, many have expressed their enthusiasm for the realization of Montessori’s dream. The Servants currently serve at Christ the King Catholic Montessori School in Mandan, integrating Montessori's educational principles with spiritual formation. This synergy not only honors Montessori's original vision but also offers a unique approach to education that respects and nurtures the whole child.

Legacy and Future Directions

Dr. Maria Montessori's legacy in education is profound, emphasizing the respect and development of the child through tactile, playful, and practical learning. The establishment of The Servants of the Children of the Light not only honors this legacy but also reintroduces the integral role of Catholic religious education within the Montessori method. As this new community continues to grow and serve, it stands as a testament to the enduring relevance of Montessori’s educational philosophy and her vision of a world where children are deeply respected and nurtured.

The journey of The Servants of the Children of the Light from concept to reality highlights the potential for new religious communities to emerge in response to contemporary needs, guided by historical wisdom and visionary leadership. As this community flourishes, it will undoubtedly inspire others to explore innovative ways to integrate faith and education, serving children and society in profound and impactful ways.