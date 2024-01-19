Historic Buffalo Lake School Listed for Sale: A Unique Opportunity for Creative Redevelopment

The former Buffalo Lake school, a historical edifice nestled in Renville County, has been listed for sale. This announcement opens the door to a spectrum of possibilities for creative redevelopment, igniting interest and sparking dialogue within the community. The property, located at 211 3rd Street NE in Buffalo Lake, covers a sprawling 2.4 acres. The deal also includes an option to acquire an additional 0.80-acre parking lot situated across the street.

A Glimpse into the Past

The school building, a massive structure spanning about 68,000 square feet, is a testament to the architectural styles of the past century. Its original structure, dating back to 1917, has stood the test of time, with expansions carried out in 1939 and 1954. Despite the absence of modern amenities such as elevators and sprinkler systems, the building is equipped with a fire alarm system, ensuring safety. The heating system, an antiquated Boilers/Steam setup from the period of 1948-1950, is still functional.

A Wealth of Amenities

The Buffalo Lake school is not short on facilities. It boasts a newly constructed cafeteria, a multi-purpose gym, and a second large gym with a stage, ready to host a variety of events. Multiple spacious classrooms, numerous bathrooms, and a large shop area with garage access further add to its appeal. The building's structural integrity, coupled with a well-maintained roof, make it an attractive proposition for potential buyers.

Community Engagement and Future Possibilities

The school's sale has piqued public interest, with social media platforms abuzz with ideas for its future utilization. Suggestions range from reverting it back into a school to transforming it into a senior living home, a rehabilitation center, or even a community event center. These diverse ideas reflect the community's engagement and their vision for the future of this historical building.

For those interested in exploring this unique opportunity, Joel Baumgarten, the Superintendent of BLHS, is the point of contact. The potential of the Buffalo Lake school lies in its rich history and its capacity for transformation, promising a bright future for this historical monument.