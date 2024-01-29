Himalaya Technologies Boosts Aquaponics Offerings, Gains Preferred Dealer Status

In an ambitious move, Himalaya Technologies, Inc. has unveiled a significant expansion of its Infood Technologies, Inc. unit's aquaponics offerings. The expansion constitutes a broad spectrum of features designed for K12 customers, along with the debut of microfarms and commercial systems catering to larger customer orders. The technology behemoth is targeting an eclectic mix of customers including K12 schools embedding classroom training and nutrition programs, food pantries, missions, and for-profit operators intrigued by selling locally produced produce and fish protein.

Preferred Dealer Status

In a notable development, the company has earned the title of Preferred Dealer by Nelson and Pade, Inc., a leading global provider of aquaponics systems. These innovative systems are designed to use significantly less water and eliminate the necessity for pesticides, herbicides, or chemical fertilizers. The result is a superior quality and quantity of fish and vegetables. The company has emphasized the educational benefits of these systems, highlighting their relevance in teaching disciplines like science, agriculture, nutrition, math, and business in schools and universities.

Indoor Farming: A New Dawn

The expansion is in sync with the growing trend of educational institutions embracing indoor farming. This method is perceived as an economically beneficial and safe alternative to the conventional food production techniques. Vik Grover, the CEO of Himalaya Technologies, underscored the sales potential of aquaponics systems in the education sector, non-profit, and commercial operations. He also shed light on the company's sales strategies through various channels. In February 2024, the company has plans to participate in the Pennsylvania Educational Technology Expo & Conference.

Adventures Beyond Aquaponics

Besides its foray into aquaponics, Himalaya Technologies has other ventures in its portfolio. These include a social media platform through Everest Networks, Inc., leisure wear products from K2 Leisure, LLC, and a soon-to-be-launched healthy energy beverage under the 'FOMO' brand. While the announcement is rife with forward-looking statements regarding the company's expectations for success and profitability, only time will tell how these ventures fare in the market.