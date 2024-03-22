Hillsboro Middle School Elevates Four Students to PBIS Leadership Roles

Hillsboro Middle School has recently honored four standout sixth-grade students by naming them leaders of the Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS) program, marking a significant recognition of their exemplary conduct and leadership qualities.

Gage Brandenburg, Hailey Elkins, Brianna Messer, and Cohen Skeens were selected for their outstanding demonstration of the core PBIS values: learning, listening, respect, safety, and problem-solving. This decision highlights their role as models of positive behavior and leadership within their school community.

Understanding PBIS and Student Selection

Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS) is more than just a program at Hillsboro Middle School; it's a comprehensive approach aimed at encouraging students to make positive choices. By focusing on teaching students how to behave correctly in various situations rather than merely punishing negative behavior, PBIS seeks to foster a supportive and positive school environment. The selection of Brandenburg, Elkins, Messer, and Skeens as PBIS leaders underscores the program's commitment to recognizing and promoting student leaders who embody these principles in their daily lives.

Criteria for Leadership

The criteria for becoming a PBIS student leader at Hillsboro Middle School are rigorous. Students must not only excel in embodying the program's values but also demonstrate a consistent ability to lead by example, both in and out of the classroom. Leadership in the PBIS context is about more than just academic success; it involves being a good listener, showing respect to peers and teachers alike, staying safe, and being adept at solving problems. These four students have shown they possess these qualities in abundance, setting a positive example for their peers to follow.

The Impact of PBIS Leadership

The appointment of these students to PBIS leadership roles is expected to have a profound impact on the school's culture. By elevating students who exemplify the desired behaviors and attitudes, Hillsboro Middle School is reinforcing the importance of these values. It sends a clear message to other students that positive behavior is not only expected but rewarded. Furthermore, having peer leaders creates relatable role models for other students, potentially enhancing the effectiveness of the PBIS program's implementation and fostering a more inclusive, respectful, and supportive school environment.

As Hillsboro Middle School continues to nurture and recognize its students' leadership and positive behaviors through the PBIS program, the broader implications for the school culture are promising. Initiatives like these not only prepare students for academic success but also equip them with the social and emotional skills necessary for lifelong success. The leadership shown by Brandenburg, Elkins, Messer, and Skeens exemplifies the best of what students can achieve when supported in a positive, nurturing environment, setting a commendable standard for their peers and future students to aspire to.