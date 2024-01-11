High School Robotics Team Builds Wheelchair for Disabled Puppy

As dawn breaks over Holy Savior Menard Central High School in Louisiana, a group of high school students, known affectionately as the Steel Eagles Robotics Team, are already hard at work. Their mission is not a typical high school assignment—it is a compassionate endeavor to help a creature in need. A puppy, named Kanga-Roo or simply 'Roo', born without her front two legs, has become the beneficiary of their STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) education and skills.

The Making of Roo's Wheelchair

Armed with determination and a 3D printer, the Steel Eagles embarked on their project in 2023. Their goal was to build a wheelchair prototype specifically designed for Roo. A task that required meticulous planning, precision, and an understanding of the dynamics of movement for a dog with only two legs. The team, under the guidance of their robotics coach Tonya Shepherd, successfully created an apparatus that would change Roo's life.

Impacting Roo's Life

The introduction of the wheelchair has significantly improved Roo's quality of life. Prior to the intervention by the Steel Eagles, Roo's mobility was severely restricted, and she faced potential health complications such as sores or breakdowns from constantly being on the ground. The wheelchair has not only made her more mobile but has also prevented these health issues, allowing her to enjoy her puppyhood like her four-legged counterparts.

This project by the Holy Savior Menard Central High School's robotics team exemplifies how STEM education can impact the community positively. Beyond the classroom, these students have applied their knowledge and skills to solve real-world problems. Their commitment to continue creating adaptive apparatuses as Roo grows demonstrates the practical value of their STEM education.