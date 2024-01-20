Heroic Auckland Student Barred from School Trip: A Case of Protection or Discrimination?

An Auckland teenager, Amy Law, who had been lauded as a hero for her quick-thinking and brave actions during a fatal stabbing incident, found herself barred from a school trip to Greece due to concerns about her mental state after the traumatic event. The decision, made by Long Bay College, sparked criticism and debate, as it came despite Law's assertions that she felt ready to travel and the commendation she received for her handling of the situation.

Advertisment

Commended Yet Excluded

In a surprising turn of events, the decision to exclude Law was announced just 24 hours before the trip. This led to a formal complaint by Law's parents to the Ministry of Education and an appeal to the school's board of trustees. The situation was further complicated by the fact that Law was the only civilian ever to be awarded a Merit Coin by the Waitematā District Commander for her courageous actions during the incident.

A Question of Liability

Advertisment

The school's principal, CJ Healey, deemed Law a potential liability on the trip due to the possibility of trauma manifestation. This view was not shared by Law and her parents, who felt that the decision was unfair and not in line with the teenager's mental readiness. Their stance was supported by victim support workers and the detective in charge of the stabbing case, who expressed his shock at the school's decision in an email.

Disputes and Trust Erosion

The board of trustees claimed that the decision to exclude a student would involve significant consultation and risk analysis. However, the Laws dispute that this process occurred in their daughter's case. Healey stated that the school had reviewed the case and prioritized student health and safety, with a focus on improving responses to complex cases. The incident has, nonetheless, strained the Law family's trust in school authorities and their ability to support students in crisis.