Hermon-DeKalb Central School Poised for New Leadership: Principal Megan Foster Steps Up

In a decisive move that marks the beginning of a new era for the Hermon-DeKalb Central School, the Board of Education has named Megan Foster, the school's K-12 principal, as the final candidate for the prestigious role of Superintendent of Schools. This announcement comes in the wake of current Superintendent Mark White's retirement announcement, slated for June 30, 2024. Foster, who has been at the helm of the district's educational leadership since July 2015, is set to present her vision to the community and stakeholder groups on February 27, laying down the blueprint of her aspirations and plans for the school's future.

The Search for Excellence

The journey to find a new leader for the Hermon-DeKalb Central School was both meticulous and comprehensive. Following Superintendent Mark White's retirement announcement, the school board embarked on a rigorous selection process. Initially, three promising candidates were interviewed, from which two finalists were chosen based on their potential to steer the district towards continued success. However, after one finalist withdrew from the race, Megan Foster emerged as the sole contender for the position. Her unique blend of educational and leadership experience promises a vibrant future for the school district.

A Legacy of Leadership

Megan Foster's career is a testament to her dedication and passion for education. Before ascending to the role of principal, Foster's career trajectory was diverse and impactful. From her early days as a Reading Specialist and Pre-K teacher to her significant contributions as a Director of Migrant Education and an adjunct professor, Foster has consistently demonstrated her commitment to fostering educational excellence. With academic qualifications from SUNY Plattsburgh and St. Lawrence University, she brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to her new role as Superintendent.

As Foster prepares to present her vision to the Hermon-DeKalb community, there is a palpable sense of anticipation and hope. Her leadership as principal has already left an indelible mark on the school, characterized by innovative educational strategies and a focus on creating a nurturing environment for both students and staff.