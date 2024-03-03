Henley Business School Africa Announces Sol Plaatje Scholarship for Journalists

Henley Business School Africa is offering a transformative opportunity for investigative journalists and media practitioners through the Sol Plaatje scholarship. This initiative aims to bridge the gap between the newsroom and the classroom by providing access to a postgraduate diploma in management practice and a master's degree in business administration (MBA).

Advertisment

Empowering Journalists through Education

The scholarship is named after Sol Plaatje, a pioneering journalist and activist who founded three newspapers and was the first secretary-general of what is today's ANC. His legacy is celebrated through this scholarship, encouraging media professionals to further their education and contribute to societal change. Interested candidates are invited to contact Vivien Spong at viviens@henleysa.ac.za by 24 May 2019 to apply.

A Legacy of Activism and Journalism

Advertisment

Sol Plaatje's work, notably A Native Life in South Africa, remains a testament to the power of journalism in advocating for justice and equality. The scholarship aims to equip journalists with the skills and knowledge to continue this tradition of impactful storytelling and investigative work.

Application Process and Eligibility

Applicants must demonstrate a commitment to investigative journalism and a desire to leverage their media experience in a managerial or business context. The scholarship covers tuition for both the postgraduate diploma and the MBA program, opening doors to new career opportunities and personal growth for journalists.

Henley Business School Africa's initiative reflects a significant investment in the future of journalism and the role of journalists in shaping society. By stepping out of the newsroom and into the classroom, recipients of the Sol Plaatje scholarship will embark on a journey of personal and professional development, honoring the legacy of one of South Africa's most influential journalists and activists.