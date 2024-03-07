Henhurst Ridge Primary Celebrates World Book Day with New Reading Corners, Supported by Lovell Homes

Students at Henhurst Ridge Primary Academy in Burton-upon-Trent have embarked on a literary journey, celebrating World Book Day with the unveiling of new classroom reading corners. This initiative, underpinned by a generous donation from Lovell Homes, aims to foster a love for reading among pupils and strengthen community ties, especially with those potentially moving into the nearby St Aidan's Garden development.

Building a Foundation for Reading

Understanding the critical role of reading in educational development, Henhurst Ridge Primary Academy has prioritized creating an environment that encourages reading. The introduction of reading corners in every classroom is a step towards realizing this goal. These corners are not just physical spaces but gateways to worlds of adventure, knowledge, and imagination for the students. Mark Blake, from Lovell Homes, expressed excitement about supporting the initiative, highlighting the importance of reading in personal growth and community development.

Community and Educational Synergy

The collaboration between Henhurst Ridge Primary Academy and Lovell Homes exemplifies how businesses and educational institutions can work together for mutual benefit. The proximity of St Aidan's Garden to the school represents not just a geographical closeness but a deeper connection between the community and the educational environment. Chris Mills, the deputy headteacher, shared the enthusiasm of integrating the new book corners, emphasizing the school's commitment to offering unique learning experiences supported by excellent resources.