HCMC International School Faces Closure Again as Over Half of Teachers Resign Amid Financial Crisis

At a routine press conference last Friday, Le Thuy My Chau, vice director of the HCMC Department of Education and Training, revealed the dire situation at an international school in Ho Chi Minh City, where more than half of its teaching staff have resigned. The American International School Vietnam (AISVN), known for its prestigious International Baccalaureate program, has been thrust into the spotlight as it struggles with financial instability, affecting over 1,210 students and leading to intermittent closures.

Unprecedented Teacher Resignations

With a staff comprising 129 foreign and 26 Vietnamese teachers, AISVN has seen a mass exodus of 85 teachers by March 20, prompting the school to announce a temporary closure on the following Thursday and Friday. This decision has sparked outrage among parents, who have been demanding the school to fulfill its educational commitments. Despite multiple discussions between the Department of Education and the school's administration, AISVN has been accused of not cooperating to ensure the continuation of its academic programs.

Financial Turmoil and Parental Concerns

The financial woes of AISVN came to a head when, in September 2023, parents rallied to demand the return of funds they claimed the school owed them. Despite assurances in January that the school could remain operational until the end of the academic year, the lack of a clear financial plan has led to growing concerns over the quality of education and the rights of students. Nguyen Thi Ut Em, chairwoman of the school board, has promised to seek investment funds within a week to restructure and salvage the school's operations, acknowledging the school's responsibility under the law should these efforts fall short.

Looking Ahead: The Future of AISVN

Established in 2006 and catering to a wide range of students with tuition fees reaching up to VND725 million annually, AISVN's current predicament reflects the broader challenges faced by private educational institutions in HCMC, where tuition fees at foreign-capital schools can soar to VND1 billion. The ongoing financial and operational crisis at AISVN not only jeopardizes the future of its students but also raises questions about the sustainability of high-cost international education in Vietnam. As the school board scrambles to find solutions, the community waits anxiously to see if AISVN can overcome its challenges and continue to provide quality education.