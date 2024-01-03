Hazelwood Green: Pittsburgh and CMU Acquire Parcels for Innovation Hub

The momentous final weeks of 2023 witnessed the University of Pittsburgh and Carnegie Mellon University acquiring substantial parcels at Hazelwood Green, marking a significant stride in the revitalization of the erstwhile brownfield site. In a move that is set to redefine the landscape of innovation, the two universities have embarked on a journey fueled by extensive funding from the Richard King Mellon Foundation.

University of Pittsburgh’s Pitt BioForge Project

The University of Pittsburgh made a grand investment of $3.6 million to acquire a 3.5-acre site for its ambitious Pitt BioForge project. This initiative, backed by a $100 million grant from the Richard King Mellon Foundation, is expected to cost a total of $250 million. The project aims to establish a prominent bio-manufacturing hub, putting the university at the forefront of this burgeoning field.

Carnegie Mellon University’s Robotics Innovation Center

Meanwhile, Carnegie Mellon University secured a parcel for its forthcoming Robotics Innovation Center (RIC) at a price tag exceeding $1.3 million. This initiative is being financially bolstered by a share of a $150 million gift from the same foundation. The RIC, projected to cost $100 million, will be a state-of-the-art facility dedicated to propelling the field of robotics.

Hazelwood Green: A Beacon of Innovation and Investment

The completion of these two projects, slated for 2025, is poised to galvanize Hazelwood Green into a pulsating hub for innovation and investment. The 178-acre site is anticipated to draw in further private investment, catalyzing comprehensive redevelopment. The dual initiatives by the University of Pittsburgh and Carnegie Mellon University are not just academic pursuits; they are the precursors to a transformative era for Hazelwood Green.