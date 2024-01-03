en English
Hazelwood Green: Pittsburgh and CMU Acquire Parcels for Innovation Hub

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:19 pm EST
Hazelwood Green: Pittsburgh and CMU Acquire Parcels for Innovation Hub

The momentous final weeks of 2023 witnessed the University of Pittsburgh and Carnegie Mellon University acquiring substantial parcels at Hazelwood Green, marking a significant stride in the revitalization of the erstwhile brownfield site. In a move that is set to redefine the landscape of innovation, the two universities have embarked on a journey fueled by extensive funding from the Richard King Mellon Foundation.

University of Pittsburgh’s Pitt BioForge Project

The University of Pittsburgh made a grand investment of $3.6 million to acquire a 3.5-acre site for its ambitious Pitt BioForge project. This initiative, backed by a $100 million grant from the Richard King Mellon Foundation, is expected to cost a total of $250 million. The project aims to establish a prominent bio-manufacturing hub, putting the university at the forefront of this burgeoning field.

Carnegie Mellon University’s Robotics Innovation Center

Meanwhile, Carnegie Mellon University secured a parcel for its forthcoming Robotics Innovation Center (RIC) at a price tag exceeding $1.3 million. This initiative is being financially bolstered by a share of a $150 million gift from the same foundation. The RIC, projected to cost $100 million, will be a state-of-the-art facility dedicated to propelling the field of robotics.

Hazelwood Green: A Beacon of Innovation and Investment

The completion of these two projects, slated for 2025, is poised to galvanize Hazelwood Green into a pulsating hub for innovation and investment. The 178-acre site is anticipated to draw in further private investment, catalyzing comprehensive redevelopment. The dual initiatives by the University of Pittsburgh and Carnegie Mellon University are not just academic pursuits; they are the precursors to a transformative era for Hazelwood Green.

Business Education
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

